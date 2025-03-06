FCCPC Sues MultiChoice Nigeria Over Unauthorized Subscription Price Hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has taken legal action against MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd. and its CEO, John Ugbe, for violating regulatory directives regarding subscription price adjustments for DStv and GOtv services.

According to a statement released by the FCCPC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Ondaje Ijagwu, the legal proceedings stem from MultiChoice’s decision to proceed with a price hike despite regulatory orders to maintain existing rates until further review.

The commission had instructed MultiChoice on February 27 to halt its planned price increase pending an investigation. However, on March 1, the company defied this directive and implemented the new pricing.

“Due to this disregard for regulatory authority, the FCCPC has filed charges against MultiChoice Nigeria and its CEO at the Federal High Court in Lagos,” the statement read.

The charges include three violations under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018:

Obstructing an inquiry by implementing a price hike contrary to directives (Section 33(4)).

by implementing a price hike contrary to directives (Section 33(4)). Impeding an investigation by ignoring instructions to suspend the increase (Section 110).

by ignoring instructions to suspend the increase (Section 110). Misleading the Commission by proceeding with the price hike without proper objection (Section 159(2)), punishable under Section 159(4)(a) and (b).

The FCCPC condemned MultiChoice’s actions as a “deliberate and calculated attempt” to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny consumers legal protections.

The commission also criticized the company’s “pattern of conduct” that disregards consumer rights and competitive fairness. Further enforcement measures—including sanctions, penalties, and stricter regulatory interventions—are now under review to ensure compliance.

“Our commitment remains firm in protecting consumers from exploitative practices and ensuring that dominant companies operate within the boundaries of fair market principles and legal compliance,” the FCCPC concluded.