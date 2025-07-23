Fashola Joins Board Of Resolve To Save Lives Nigeria

Former Lagos State Governor and ex-Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria (RTSL Nigeria), a leading international public health organization focused on preventing cardiovascular diseases and epidemics.

The appointment, announced on Friday by RTSL Nigeria, underscores the organization’s commitment to leveraging experienced leadership in tackling some of the world’s deadliest health threats. RTSL Nigeria, which opened its Abuja office in 2022, partners with governments and communities to strengthen public health systems and enhance epidemic preparedness.

Welcoming Fashola to the board, Dr. Tom Frieden, President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, praised his record of public service. “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Fashola to the RTSL Nigeria Board of Directors. He has demonstrated a commitment to improving lives and livelihoods in Nigeria through more than two decades of public service,” Frieden said.

Fashola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, previously served as Minister of Power, Works and Housing under President Muhammadu Buhari and was Lagos State Governor from 2007 to 2015. He gained international recognition for his leadership during Nigeria’s successful response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak, which earned him the prestigious Stephen J. Solarz Award from the International Crisis Group.

In his acceptance remarks, Fashola expressed gratitude and pledged to contribute to RTSL Nigeria’s mission. “I look forward to helping continue the progress in stopping preventable deaths from cardiovascular diseases and infectious disease outbreaks,” he said.

Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, fellow board member and Dean of the University College London Faculty of Population Health Sciences, described Fashola’s inclusion as a valuable asset, citing his governance experience and proven leadership during public health emergencies.