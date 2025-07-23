Jigawa Governor Signs Law Establishing Hisbah Board

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has signed into law the Hisbah Board Bill, officially establishing the Hisbah Board as a statutory body with a mandate to promote moral guidance, social order, and community well-being across the state. The new law empowers the board to operate with full authority in enforcing its objectives of moral discipline and social justice.

The bill, which was passed by the Jigawa State House of Assembly last week, marks a major milestone in the state’s efforts to strengthen social governance and maintain moral standards. Speaking during a brief ceremony at the Government House in Dutse on Tuesday, held alongside the State Executive Council Meeting, Governor Namadi described the signing as a “remarkable achievement,” concluding over eight months of legislative and administrative efforts.

“With the signing of this law, the Hisbah Board is now fully empowered to operate across Jigawa State in line with its mandate to promote moral guidance, social justice, and community well-being,” Namadi stated. “The establishment of the Hisbah Board as a statutory body will undoubtedly enhance its effectiveness in promoting moral values and shaping the state’s social fabric.”

The governor commended the Hisbah Board Establishment Committee for its dedication and hard work, noting that their efforts were instrumental in bringing the bill to fruition. He called on Hisbah personnel to carry out their duties with fairness, integrity, and fear of God, stressing that this would ensure that the board’s operations positively impact the community.

“As the Hisbah Board begins its work, it is essential for its personnel to act with integrity and fairness to guarantee that its operations are beneficial to all,” he added.