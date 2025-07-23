NNPCL Lists Milestones As Ojulari Marks 100 Days In Office

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has highlighted key achievements under the leadership of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Ojulari, as he marks his first 100 days in office. Ojulari, who assumed office on April 2 following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, succeeded Mele Kyari as part of a broader shake-up of the company’s leadership.

In a performance update shared across its platforms on Wednesday, NNPCL described the period as one of “steadfast commitment and forward movement,” noting progress across upstream partnerships, infrastructure development, refinery rehabilitation, energy transition, and corporate governance.

The company reported strengthened collaboration with upstream partners, growth in oil and gas production, and 100 per cent pipeline availability, which it described as critical for revenue stability. It added that timely cash call payments had improved operational efficiency and partner confidence.

Taking a firm stance on eliminating waste and inefficiencies, NNPCL stated it is focused on cutting costs and addressing underperforming operations to reposition the company for profitability. “Every Naira must count,” the report noted.

To support its transformation into a commercially driven entity, the company said it has opened new funding channels and pursued strategic investments in upstream and midstream infrastructure.

On refinery rehabilitation, NNPCL said technical and commercial reviews are ongoing, emphasising the need for value-driven, long-term solutions to revive Nigeria’s refining capacity. While acknowledging the complexity of the process, Ojulari said all options, including potential sales of refineries, remain under consideration pending the outcome of the reviews.

In clean energy initiatives, NNPCL highlighted the donation of 35 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to the Presidential Initiative on CNG as part of its push for affordable and sustainable energy solutions.

The company also announced the completion of the River Niger crossing segment of the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project, describing it as a symbol of NNPCL’s renewed focus and determination.

After years of dormancy, NNPCL resumed the publication of its monthly financial and operational reports, last consistently released in 2021. The company reported remitting N6.96 trillion to the Federation Account in the first five months of 2025. It also posted a Profit After Tax of N905 billion for June, down from N1.054 trillion in May.

Internally, NNPCL said it is prioritising employee welfare and fostering a performance-driven culture, reinforcing its commitment to becoming an employer of choice while aligning with the Petroleum Industry Act.

“These first 100 days reflect our drive to reposition NNPCL as a transparent, profitable, and forward-looking energy company,” the statement concluded.