PCA Monica Dongban-Mensem proposes upgrading NJI to a Judicial University to groom future jurists

KEY POINTS

The President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has called for the National Judicial Institute (NJI) to be upgraded to a full-fledged Judicial University.

The proposal aims to utilize the “vast knowledge and wisdom” of retired jurists to train the next generation of the judicial workforce.

Justice Dongban-Mensem argued that a dedicated university would significantly reduce the high costs currently associated with external judicial training.

The call was made during a farewell ceremony for Justice Hamma Barka, the Presiding Justice of the Abuja Division, who retires on April 17 at the age of 70.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian judiciary is considering a structural shift in how it trains its officers to ensure long-term sustainability and cost-efficiency.

Speaking at a farewell lunch in honor of Justice Hamma Barka on Thursday, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, formally urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria to oversee the transition of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) into a Judicial University.

This institution would serve as a specialized center of excellence, allowing retiring and retired justices to remain active contributors to the legal system by mentoring incoming judicial staff.

Beyond policy proposals, the PCA highlighted the court’s recent operational intensity. To address the heavy caseload within the Abuja Division, a special sitting was organized featuring 21 panels and 63 Justices drawn from across the federation.

This massive mobilization resulted in the hearing of 330 appeals spanning civil, criminal, and commercial matters. Justice Dongban-Mensem noted that this exercise was a testament to the dedication of the bench, even as senior members like Justice Barka transition into retirement after decades of invaluable service to the nation.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge identified is the “Judicial Brain Drain” and the “Training Cost Burden.” Currently, the Nigerian judiciary spends significant foreign and domestic capital on external workshops and international training programs.

Furthermore, when highly experienced justices reach the mandatory retirement age of 70, their expertise is often lost to the system. By establishing a Judicial University, the PCA believes the judiciary can create a “Self-Sustaining Knowledge Loop”—internalizing the cost of training while ensuring that the “legacy of wisdom” from jurists like Justice Barka is formally documented and passed down to future judges.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This initiative aims to leverage retired jurists to groom future judicial workforce and reduce the high cost of external training,” stated Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, PCA .

. “He will undoubtedly be greatly missed by his brother Justices, the Bar, and the entire judicial community,” she added in tribute to Justice Hamma Barka .

. “A total of 330 appeals, covering civil, criminal and commercial matters were listed and heard before these panels,” the PCA noted regarding the court’s recent output.

noted regarding the court’s recent output. “I thank the court for the opportunity given to me to serve and my colleagues for a very good working relationship,” remarked Justice Hamma Barka in his farewell address.

WHAT’S NEXT

The proposal for the Judicial University will likely be moved to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for formal deliberation and legislative consideration.

Justice Hamma Barka will officially bow out of the bench on April 17, 2026, marking the end of his constitutional tenure.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal is expected to continue its “Special Sitting” model in other backlogged divisions to replicate the success of the Abuja exercise.

Stakeholders will also be watching for any budgetary adjustments in the 2027 fiscal year that might signal the initial funding for the NJI’s transition to a university status.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that the Nigerian judiciary wants to stop “exporting” its training and “importing” its expertise. By proposing a Judicial University, Justice Dongban-Mensem is advocating for a system where the bench trains its own, led by the very people who have spent a lifetime interpreting the law. It is a move toward intellectual independence and fiscal prudence in an era of tightening national budgets.