FAAN to Re-route Flights Operations to “E” Wing of MMIA

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it will divert all flights operations from the “D” Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to the “E” Wing of the airport on Saturday.

FAAN made the announcement in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu in Lagos on Friday.

According to a statement signed by the general manager, Corporate Affairs Yakubu Henrietta, the diversion is due to routine maintenance schedule at the MMIA.

Yakubu said, “FAAN hereby notifies airlines, passengers and the general public that between 10 a.m. and noon on Nov. 24, that we will embark on a routine maintenance at the D Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“Consequently, all flight operations at the Wing will be diverted to E Wing while the maintenance work would last.”

She said that the maintenance was in the best interest of the flying public, stressing that FAAN remained committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort.