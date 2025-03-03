FAAN To Close Lagos Airport Runway For Repairs Again

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has temporarily closed Runway 18R/36L at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for rehabilitation work.

The shutdown, scheduled for March 3 and 4, comes barely two weeks after the runway was reopened following an 11-month maintenance closure.

In a memo dated February 28, FAAN’s Head of Operations, J.U. Nwosu, cited safety concerns as the reason for the closure, warning that construction equipment at the A2 Taxiway-link could pose risks to aircraft during landing and takeoff. The memo, addressed to the Airport Manager and the Regional General Manager for the Southwest Region, stressed the need for immediate action to prevent operational hazards.

During the closure, all flight operations will be redirected to the shorter domestic runway, 18L/36R. While operational, this runway has limited capacity, potentially leading to delays for both domestic and international flights.

FAAN has instructed its technical teams to strengthen security, conduct facility inspections, and enforce round-the-clock surveillance to ensure smooth operations during the period.

This latest closure follows a prolonged maintenance shutdown of Runway 18R/36L, which was initially closed in March 2023 for what was projected to be an eight-week rehabilitation. However, the process extended over several months, disrupting airline schedules and worsening congestion at the airport.

Aviation stakeholders have raised concerns over the frequent and extended maintenance closures of one of Nigeria’s busiest international gateways.

Despite the temporary disruption, FAAN assured airlines and passengers that necessary measures have been put in place to minimise inconvenience. The agency also highlighted that Links 2 and 3 of the taxiway are now operational, offering an alternative route for international flights alongside the use of Runway 18L/36R.

FAAN urged airlines, passengers, and airport stakeholders to cooperate with airport management as efforts continue to enhance safety and infrastructure reliability at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.