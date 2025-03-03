Top 7 Things You Should Know About Ramadan

Ramadan is not just about fasting; it’s a month filled with spiritual renewal, discipline, and countless blessings.

Whether you are a devoted observer or just curious about the significance of this holy month, here are seven key things you should know about Ramadan—presented in a way that keeps it holy, informative, engaging, and with a touch of humor.

1. It’s More Than Just Staying Hungry—It’s a Spiritual Reset

Many people think Ramadan is just about skipping meals, but it’s actually a time for self-reflection, increased devotion, and strengthening one’s connection with Allah. It’s like hitting the reset button on your faith, except this one doesn’t come with a “skip ad” option.

Fasting isn’t just about avoiding food and drinks; it’s about purifying the soul, controlling desires, and being more conscious of one’s words and actions. So, if you see a fasting Muslim avoiding gossip like it’s a Wi-Fi password with one bar left, now you know why!

2. Suhoor: The Pre-Dawn Meal You Should Never Skip

Suhoor (the pre-dawn meal) is the secret weapon for a smoother fasting experience. It’s like preparing your body for a long journey—except this journey lasts from sunrise to sunset, and there are no pit stops for snacks.

A good Suhoor includes energy-boosting foods like dates, fruits, oats, and lots of water. Pro tip: Avoid salty foods unless you want to feel like a walking desert by midday.

3. The Art of Breaking Fast: Iftar is a Celebration

When the sun finally sets, it’s time for Iftar—the meal that breaks the fast. Traditionally, Muslims break their fast with dates and water, just like Prophet Muhammad (SAW) did. But let’s be honest, after a long day of fasting, that first sip of water feels like liquid gold.

And then comes the feast! From samosas to jollof rice and kunu, Iftar tables across the world are filled with delicious dishes. But remember, moderation is key—because eating like you’re preparing for hibernation can backfire quickly.

4. Charity and Giving: It’s Not Just About You

Ramadan is a time for generosity, and giving charity (Zakat and Sadaqah) is highly encouraged. It’s a reminder that while we may be fasting by choice, many people go without food every day due to poverty.

So, if you see Muslims being extra generous this month—sharing meals, donating to the needy, or even resisting the urge to fight for the last piece of chicken—know that it’s all part of the Ramadan spirit.

5. The Night of Power: A Once-in-a-Year Opportunity

The last ten nights of Ramadan are extra special because they include Laylatul Qadr (The Night of Power). It is said to be better than a thousand months, meaning prayers and good deeds done on this night carry unimaginable rewards.

Think of it as the ultimate spiritual jackpot—you definitely don’t want to sleep through it! Many Muslims spend these nights praying, seeking forgiveness, and making heartfelt supplications.

6. Ramadan is Global, But Traditions Vary

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide, but the way it’s celebrated differs from country to country. In Nigeria, Iftar often includes jollof rice and moin-moin, while in Turkey, you’ll find plenty of lentil soup and baklava.

In some places, Ramadan drummers wake people up for Suhoor, while in others, cannon blasts signal Iftar. No matter the culture, the essence remains the same—faith, fasting, and community.

7. Eid-ul-Fitr: The Grand Finale

After 29 or 30 days of fasting, Ramadan ends with Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast. It’s a day of celebration, new clothes, special prayers, and of course, delicious feasts.

But let’s be honest, for many, the best part of Eid is finally drinking water in broad daylight without feeling guilty. And of course, the Eid money (Eidiyya) from parents, uncles, and aunties—it’s the one time when asking, “Where’s my Eid money?” is totally acceptable!

Ramadan is a time of discipline, devotion, and self-improvement. Whether you’re fasting or just learning about it, the lessons of patience, gratitude, and generosity apply to everyone.

So, to all fasting Muslims—may your fasts be easy, your Iftars be satisfying, and may you find deep spiritual fulfillment this Ramadan. And to those who aren’t fasting, please, eat your food quietly… we can hear everything.

Ramadan Mubarak!