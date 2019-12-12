FAAN Denies Banning Uber, Bolt, others at Airports

FAAN Denies Banning Uber, Bolt, others at Airports

By
- December 12, 2019
TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
The Management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it did not ban Uber, Bolt and others at Lagos and other airports in the country.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Yakubu said, “We will like to state with all emphasis that passengers and the general public are free to use whatever means or mode convenient to transport themselves to the Lagos and other airports in Nigeria.

“We will, therefore, like to use this medium to inform the general public that the said signpost did not emanate from FAAN.

“Our security personnel have been instructed to remove the signpost and investigate the issue.

Source: Ships and Ports

