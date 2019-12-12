Nigerian Stock Exchange Records 0.19 percent Gain

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange has ended on a positive note on Wednesday after a long streak of losses, giving investors hope.

The All Share Index inched up slightly by 0.19 percent or 49.79 basis points from 26,384.21 basis points to 26,434.00 basis points.

The Market Capitalisation also gained 0.19 percent or 24 billion Naira, moving from 12,734 trillion Naira to 12,758 trillion Naira.

Investors traded in 2,951.00 deals a volume of 180,23 million units of shares valued at N3,024 billion. Compared to yesterday’s 196,292 million units of shares worth N3,551 billion in 3,153.00 deals.

The performances of the various sectors were mixed across all boards, as both the Oil & Gas Index and Consumer Goods index gained 0.46% and 0.12 respectively, while the Insurance Index and the Banking index declined by 0.67% and 0.39% respectively; the Industrial Goods index however closed flat.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was negative as 14 stocks recorded declines while 12 stocks recorded gains.

The top three gainers are;

C&I LEASING PLC with the lead gain with a previous close of N5.40k per share and a new closing price of N5.90k per share, gaining 0.50k or 9.26 percent.

Next is COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC with a previous closing price of 0.23k per share and a new price of 0.25k per share, gaining 0.02k or 8.70 percent.

And OANDO PLC followed with a previous closing price of N3.60k per share to a new closing price of N3.75k per share, gaining 0.15k or 4.17 percent.

Top three losers are;

Conversely, CHELLARAMS PLC led the losers’ pack from a previous price of N3.08k per share to a new price of N2.78k per share, losing 0.30k or 9.74 percent.

Then UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC fell from 0.24k per share to 0.22k per share by 0.02k or 8.33 percent.

While CHAMS PLC fell from 0.37k per share to 0.34k per share by 0.03k or 8.11 percent.

Source: VON