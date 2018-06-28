Ezekwezili Manhandled By Security Operatives As She Marches On Aso Villa

Armed security operatives attached to the presidential villa,Abuja on Tuesday harrassed former minister of education, Oby Ezekwezili, who embarked on a solo march to the state house over killings in the country.

The protest which kicked off at the federal secretariat was disrupted at the villa gate.

The security operatives stationed at the gate manhandled her while struggling to collect her placard from.

The ex-minister put up a resistance, forcing the plain cloth operatives to shove her.

Journalists covering the protest were not spared as their phones and cameras were seized.

Earlier, Ezekwesili told reporters that the “lukewarm attitude” of President Muhammadu Buhari to the carnage in some parts of the country influenced her action.

She said she had watched with consternation, the “criminal massacre of Nigerians especially in the first half of this year without any evidence of fierce sense of urgency on the part of his government to end the abnormality”.

Among the demands she highlighted in her message to the president were: