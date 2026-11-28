KEY POINTS

Financial experts have identified infrastructure, equities, fixed-income securities and real estate as attractive investment opportunities in Nigeria in 2027.

Treasury bills and Federal Government bonds could offer attractive returns ahead of anticipated interest rate cuts.

Industrial goods, banking, telecommunications and insurance stocks are among the sectors investors should monitor.

Experts also highlighted property investments in areas benefiting from infrastructure development.

MAIN STORY

Financial experts have identified infrastructure, equities, fixed-income securities and real estate as key investment opportunities for investors seeking returns in Nigeria in 2027.

They shared their outlook on Friday at the CFG Africa Economic and Investment Conference in Lagos, which had the theme, ‘From Stability to Opportunity: Unlocking Growth in 2027’.

The experts highlighted opportunities in industrial goods, banking, telecommunications, Treasury bills, government bonds and property, while urging investors to consider market conditions and their individual risk appetite.

Anwuli Femi-Pearse, Divisional Head, Treasury, Assets and Liability Management at Sterling Bank, encouraged investors to explore opportunities created by Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

She also identified carry trade, which involves borrowing or raising funds at a lower cost and investing in higher-yielding assets, as an attractive strategy given returns on short and medium-term government securities.

Femi-Pearse pointed to one-year Treasury bills and Federal Government bonds with maturities of three to five years as investment options.

“Generally, the carry trade as a trader still remains the best incentive you can get in the Nigerian market as we speak,” she said.

She projected moderate interest rate reductions in 2027, potentially beginning around the middle of the year, but stressed that monetary stability would remain important.

She said investors should consider inflation, real interest rates and foreign exchange earnings from crude oil when assessing the outlook.

THE ISSUES

For investors in fixed-income securities, the prospect of interest rate cuts presents both an opportunity and a timing consideration. Investors who secure attractive yields before rates decline could continue earning those returns on existing securities, subject to the terms of the instruments.

Bond prices may also rise when market interest rates fall, potentially creating opportunities for investors who wish to sell before maturity.

Adedoyin Wilson-Diamond, Group Chief Investment Officer at CFG Africa, advised investors to take positions in Federal Government bonds and Treasury bills ahead of anticipated rate reductions.

She said investors could lock in attractive Treasury bill yields until maturity while positioning to sell bonds in the second half of 2027.

“Take really good positions in Treasury bills, 18 per cent or 19 per cent for one-year instruments. That would be good for carry trade,” she said.

Wilson-Diamond also identified Eurobonds as potential opportunities, arguing that higher yields and lower prices had created attractive entry points. She said investors could earn interest income and potentially make capital gains if global bond yields moderated in the second half of 2027.

Steven Major, Global Macro Adviser at Tradition, similarly identified long-dated bonds and carry trade as attractive options for offshore investors interested in Nigeria.

He also advocated portfolio diversification and the use of artificial intelligence-assisted portfolio management to improve risk-adjusted returns.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Follow the money. By that, what I mean is you look to where government is spending on infrastructure.” – Olaolu Alabi, Executive Director, CardinalStone Real Assets Ltd.

“Take really good positions in Treasury bills, 18 per cent or 19 per cent for one-year instruments. That would be good for carry trade.” – Adedoyin Wilson-Diamond, Group Chief Investment Officer, CFG Africa.

REAL ESTATE AND EQUITIES

Olaolu Alabi, Executive Director of CardinalStone Real Assets Ltd., advised property investors to follow government infrastructure spending when choosing locations.

He identified the Lekki axis of Lagos and emerging areas in Abuja as locations with investment potential, citing ongoing infrastructure development.

Alabi also pointed to the Dangote Refinery’s projected employment of about 20,000 people as a possible source of increased demand for housing, healthcare, education and hospitality services in surrounding communities.

He recommended real estate funds and off-plan property investments as options, depending on investors’ risk appetite and understanding of the market.

In the equities market, Olumayowa Bolujoko, Equities Portfolio Manager at CFG Africa, identified industrial goods, banking and telecommunications stocks as sectors to watch.

He advised investors to enter the market gradually, noting that the forthcoming general elections could influence market direction and investor sentiment.

Bolujoko said cement manufacturers could benefit from increased government infrastructure spending and their ability to adjust prices.

He identified rising data consumption as a growth driver for telecommunications companies and described banking stocks as attractive partly because of their liquidity.

He also highlighted the potential for recovery in insurance stocks following the sector’s recapitalisation exercise, urging investors to monitor insurance and services companies for emerging opportunities.

WHAT’S NEXT

The investment outlook will depend partly on the direction of interest rates, inflation, government infrastructure spending and developments in the foreign exchange market.

The anticipated election cycle could also affect equity market sentiment, making gradual investment and portfolio diversification important considerations.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s 2027 investment opportunities span government securities, listed companies and real estate, but the potential returns will depend on when investors enter the market, the performance of individual assets and their tolerance for risk. The experts’ projections provide a guide, not a guarantee of future returns.