The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) calls on the National Assembly to exclude tobacco products from the scope of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2026 (SB. 940) and the Food, Medical Products and Related Products (Registration, Etc.) Bill, 2026 (SB. 952), warning that the proposed provisions would create avoidable overlapping regulatory mandates and duplicate existing regulatory requirements.

The Association and its Tobacco industry players reaffirmed support for effective, evidence-based regulation that protects public health, promotes compliance and provides a predictable operating environment for legitimate businesses. It, however, cautioned against establishing parallel regulatory requirements that could expose manufacturers to duplicative approval processes, conflicting obligations and regulatory uncertainty.

Nigeria already has a dedicated tobacco-control framework established under the National Tobacco Control Act, 2015, and the National Tobacco Control Regulations, 2019. Within this framework, relevant government institutions have defined responsibilities covering public-health oversight, technical standards, conformity assessment, customs and border enforcement. SB. 940 would extend NAFDAC’s functions into areas relating to tobacco product approval, technical specifications, manufacturing, trade and enforcement, while SB. 952 would introduce additional requirements for registration, authorisation, renewal, research and product evaluation.

Applying these provisions to tobacco products could establish a parallel regulatory regime, resulting in repeated submissions, inspections, testing and regulatory charges. It could also create uncertainty for businesses where the requirements or decisions of different regulatory authorities overlap or conflict.

Such duplication could increase compliance costs, delay legitimate business activities and weaken institutional accountability without necessarily delivering corresponding improvements in regulatory outcomes.

Concerns Over Tobacco-Specific Requirements

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is concerned about the proposed application of clinical-trial requirements and medicinal-style concepts, such as “efficacy”, “usefulness” and therapeutic risk-benefit assessments, to tobacco products.

MAN maintains that tobacco products constitute a distinct regulatory category and should be governed by the dedicated legislation, regulatory framework and applicable technical standards specifically established for the sector.

The Association is equally concerned that the proposed “Ceiling List” could introduce administrative restrictions on imports, while linking registration renewals to local manufacturing capacity could create additional regulatory barriers for operators in the sector.

MAN Calls for Stronger Regulatory Safeguards

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) insists that the proposed legislation must incorporate adequate safeguards to guarantee transparency, accountability and due process in regulatory decision-making and enforcement.

Registration and approval processes must be governed by clear, objective and publicly accessible criteria, defined timelines and written reasons for decisions. Businesses affected by regulatory decisions must also be afforded appropriate opportunities for administrative and judicial review. MAN maintains that enforcement powers under the proposed legislation, particularly those relating to entry, search, seizure, sealing of premises, suspension of production and forfeiture, must be exercised proportionately and subject to effective oversight and due process. Businesses affected by such actions must be given adequate notice and a fair opportunity to be heard.

The Association further insists that the disposal of forfeited assets should ordinarily be suspended until all applicable appeal rights have been exhausted, except where a competent court determines that urgent disposal is necessary on safety grounds.

In addition, the proposed legislation must expressly protect confidential business information, proprietary formulations and trade secrets, while ensuring compliance with applicable privacy and data-protection requirements.

MAN and its members also emphasized the need for a proportionate sanctions regime that distinguishes deliberate illicit conduct from technical or administrative non-compliance capable of being remedied, thereby ensuring that enforcement measures do not impose disproportionate penalties on businesses for remediable regulatory infractions.

Call for a Clear Exclusion of Tobacco

In view of these concerns, MAN calls on the National Assembly to remove all references to tobacco from both Bills, including relevant definitions, Schedules and consequential provisions. The Association further advocates an explicit exclusion clause to prevent tobacco products from subsequently being brought within the scope of the proposed legislation through administrative instruments, thereby preserving clarity in institutional mandates and regulatory responsibilities.

MAN maintains that regulatory reform should strengthen public-health protection, address demonstrable regulatory gaps and improve compliance. Clear institutional mandates, proportionate enforcement and effective inter-agency coordination are essential to achieving these objectives while supporting manufacturing, employment and investment. The existing regulatory framework, administered through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, already provides sufficient regulation of the legal tobacco sector.

MAN reaffirms its commitment to constructive engagement with the National Assembly and relevant government institutions, particularly the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, towards ensuring that the proposed legislation delivers effective regulation without unnecessary duplication, conflicting institutional mandates or regulatory uncertainty.