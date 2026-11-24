KEY POINTS

Prof. Uche Uwaleke expects the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee to retain the benchmark interest rate at 23 per cent.

The forecast comes despite inflation easing to 4.06 per cent in October and the Nigeria Overnight Financing Rate falling to 20 per cent.

Renewed pressure on the naira and a decline in external reserves could discourage further monetary easing.

Uwaleke says the committee may pause to assess the impact of its September rate cut.

MAIN STORY

Financial expert Prof. Uche Uwaleke expects the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 23 per cent as its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concludes its 308th meeting on Tuesday.

Uwaleke, President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, made the projection in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The MPC reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 350 basis points at its 307th meeting in September, bringing it down from 26.5 per cent to 23 per cent.

The committee also adjusted the Standing Facilities Corridor to +50 and -300 basis points around the MPR, setting the Standing Lending Facility at 23.5 per cent and the Standing Deposit Facility at 20 per cent.

It retained the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 45 per cent for Deposit Money Banks, 16 per cent for Merchant Banks and 75 per cent for non-Treasury Single Account public sector deposits. The Liquidity Ratio remained at 30 per cent.

Uwaleke said the MPC was likely to leave these parameters unchanged to give policymakers time to evaluate the impact of the September adjustment on financial markets and the wider economy.

“My expectation, however, is that the MPC will maintain the status quo by retaining all key monetary policy parameters at their current levels.”

THE ISSUES

The case for another interest rate cut has strengthened in some areas, particularly as inflation and short-term money market rates have declined.

Uwaleke said headline inflation moderated to 4.06 per cent in October, while the Nigeria Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) fell to 20 per cent.

The NOFR measures the cost of short-term unsecured borrowing between banks. Its decline suggests that short-term funding conditions have eased since the previous MPC meeting.

However, the expert said the foreign exchange market presented a major risk to further monetary easing.

Between September and November 23, the naira weakened from about ₦1,350 to ₦1,389 per dollar, while gross external reserves declined from $55.25 billion to $54.6 billion.

Uwaleke warned that continued currency depreciation could increase the cost of imported goods and feed into domestic prices, reversing some of the progress made in reducing inflation.

He also suggested that demand for foreign currency could be rising as individuals and businesses position themselves ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

A further rate cut could support borrowing and economic activity, but Uwaleke cautioned that additional liquidity in the financial system could increase pressure on the foreign exchange market.

This leaves the MPC with competing priorities. Lower interest rates could make credit more affordable for businesses and households, but policymakers must also consider the risk that easier monetary conditions could weaken the naira and reignite inflation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Uwaleke said the September rate cut had helped bring the benchmark rate closer to prevailing money market conditions.

“The September decision to lower the policy rate was partly informed by the need to align the MPR more closely with prevailing money market conditions, particularly the NOFR, which stood at 22 per cent at the time.”

He said the current exchange rate pressures made another reduction potentially premature.

“Against this backdrop, another reduction in the MPR may be premature.”

On the likely decision, he added:

“It will represent a deliberate pause to consolidate the gains from the September policy adjustment, monitor developments in the foreign exchange market and assess the evolving relationship between inflation, liquidity and interest rates.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Uwaleke expects the MPC to retain the MPR at 23 per cent, maintain the asymmetric corridor at +50/-300 basis points and leave the CRR at its existing levels.

He said global economic developments and recent movements in crude oil prices did not currently present significant additional short-term inflation risks for Nigeria.

The more immediate concern, in his assessment, remains domestic, particularly exchange rate pressure and the possibility that a weaker naira could raise consumer prices.

BOTTOM LINE

The MPC faces a choice between extending monetary easing to support economic activity and pausing to protect the naira and sustain the decline in inflation. Uwaleke expects the committee to hold rates steady while assessing whether the September cut has delivered lasting benefits.