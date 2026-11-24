By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 24th, 2026

Key Points

· MTN Nigeria and Audiomack are extending their partnership with a festive campaign offering backstage access to concerts by Victony and Seyi Vibez in Lagos

· Six Audiomack+ subscribers can win backstage passes, three for each of two December shows

· The concerts are Victony’s The Bonfire Experience on December 26 and Seyi Vibez’s SWAGUU Live in Concert at Tafawa Balewa Square on December 29

· The campaign runs from November 20 to January 2 and requires an active Audiomack+ subscription, streaming the official Bonfire x SWAGUU playlist and sharing a video

· Subscribers can take part on any plan, including the N100 daily pass and N900 monthly subscription

· Nigeria is Audiomack’s largest single market, with 15.3 million monthly users

Main Story

MTN Nigeria and global music streaming platform Audiomack are extending their partnership with a festive campaign offering subscribers backstage access to performances by Nigerian artistes Victony and Seyi Vibez in Lagos. Six Audiomack+ subscribers will win backstage passes to two December concerts, with three passes available for each show, according to a release from the streaming platform, Winners will attend Victony’s The Bonfire Experience on December 26 and Seyi Vibez’s SWAGUU Live in Concert at Tafawa Balewa Square on December 29. They will meet the artistes, watch performances from the side of the stage and receive merchandise.

The campaign runs from November 20 to January 2. Participants must keep an active Audiomack+ subscription during the period, stream the official Bonfire x SWAGUU playlist and share a video of themselves enjoying the music. Any plan qualifies, including the N100 daily pass and the N900 monthly subscription. Winners will be announced weekly on Audiomack’s Instagram and X accounts and contacted directly.

The Issues

The campaign shows how streaming platforms are adding real-world perks to paid tiers to keep subscribers, in a market where many listeners still use free, ad-supported plans. A similar activation at Felabration in October gave Audiomack+ members VIP seating, and the company says more benefits will come during the festive season.

Payment access is also central. Under an arrangement introduced in 2024, MTN subscribers can pay for Audiomack+ with airtime, either in the app or by sending an SMS to 3134. This offers an alternative for people without debit cards, which matters in a market where card ownership is limited, Only six winners will get backstage access, so the benefit is symbolic for most subscribers. The campaign’s main aim is to drive streams of the featured playlist and subscriptions during the peak December spending period.

What’s Being Said

Audiomack’s Vice-President of Marketing for Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Charlotte Bwana, said: “December is when Nigerians spend the most on music: tickets, data, airtime, everything. We want Audiomack+ members to feel their subscription takes them somewhere real, and there is no better place than backstage with Victony and Seyi Vibez, two artists our listeners play on repeat, She added that the airtime payment option is meant to make the subscription accessible to more Nigerians who may not have debit cards. Beyond concert perks, Audiomack+ offers ad-free listening and offline downloads.

What’s Next

Winners will be announced weekly through the campaign window, which closes on January 2. Audiomack says it plans to introduce more subscriber benefits during the festive season, Attention will turn to how many new subscribers the campaign attracts, and whether similar partnerships follow in 2027.

Bottom Line

MTN and Audiomack are using backstage access to two big December concerts to push paid subscriptions, with airtime payment making the offer reachable for subscribers without cards.