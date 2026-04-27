Expert calls for unified cybersecurity standards to safeguard Nigeria’s critical infrastructure

Key points

Cybersecurity gaps expose deep structural weaknesses across Nigeria’s digital systems.

Expert urges unified standards and cross-sector coordination to mitigate risks.

Calls for stronger implementation of existing frameworks and investment in capacity building.

Main story

A technology strategist and cybersecurity consultant, Olorunfemi Agoye, has called for the adoption of a unified cybersecurity framework to protect Nigeria’s critical infrastructure amid rising cyber threats.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Agoye warned that recent cyber incidents affecting institutions such as the Corporate Affairs Commission, Sterling Bank, Remita, and Lagos State University highlight systemic vulnerabilities across both public and private sector digital systems.

He described cybersecurity as a national security imperative, noting that fragmented systems operating in silos create multiple entry points for sophisticated cyberattacks. According to him, Nigeria’s rapid digital transformation has outpaced the development of resilient infrastructure, leaving critical systems exposed to exploitation.

The issues

Nigeria’s digital ecosystem is increasingly vulnerable due to weak coordination, inconsistent implementation of policies, and limited enforcement of cybersecurity standards. While frameworks such as the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021 exist, gaps in execution continue to undermine their effectiveness.

What’s being said

Agoye stressed the need for clearly defined baseline security standards across all critical systems, backed by regular audits, real-time monitoring, and mandatory compliance mechanisms.

He also advocated for cross-sector collaboration, emphasising that cybersecurity should be treated as a shared national responsibility rather than confined to individual institutions.

“This requires robust mechanisms for information sharing, joint incident response, and coordinated threat intelligence across agencies,” he said.

Beyond technical measures, he highlighted the importance of investing in human capital, including training cybersecurity professionals and integrating digital security into organisational strategy and governance.

Agoye further urged a shift in perception, describing cybersecurity not merely as a defensive tool but as a foundational pillar of digital development.

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to intensify efforts toward harmonising cybersecurity standards, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, and investing in capacity building to support Nigeria’s expanding digital economy.

Government and private sector institutions may also prioritise stricter compliance with existing policies and enhance monitoring systems to prevent future breaches.

Bottom line

As Nigeria’s digital economy grows, experts warn that without unified standards, stronger enforcement, and coordinated action, the country’s critical infrastructure will remain vulnerable to escalating cyber threats.