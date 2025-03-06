Ex-Immigration Officer Arrested For Attempting To Sell Firearms To Bandits

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a dismissed immigration officer for allegedly attempting to supply sophisticated firearms to bandits operating in the Abuja-Kaduna Forest corridor.

The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation by the police, effectively preventing the weapons from reaching criminal elements.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, confirmed the arrest, describing it as a significant breakthrough in the fight against insecurity in the region.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the command intercepted these firearms from a dismissed immigration officer attempting to sell them to bandits terrorising the Abuja-Kaduna forest,” Disu stated. “The timely intervention ensured that these weapons did not fall into the wrong hands.”

Among the recovered items was a Scorpion CZ EVO3, a highly advanced, fully automatic firearm with an inbuilt silencer. The 2022 model of the Scorpion series is capable of firing in single, automatic, or burst mode, with a magazine capacity of 20 to 30 rounds, depending on its configuration. Additionally, 52 rounds of ammunition were seized, which authorities say could have posed a serious security threat.

Providing an update on ongoing security operations, Disu disclosed that the FCT Police Command arrested 300 suspects between January 1 and February 28, 2025 as part of intensified efforts to combat crime in the capital territory.

“These intelligence-driven operations have led to the arrest of 59 armed robbers, 10 kidnappers, and their informants. Additionally, security forces neutralised nine armed robbers and seven kidnappers, while 16 suspected cultists were apprehended,” he said.

He further noted that targeted raids and clearance operations had been conducted in identified criminal hideouts to dismantle organised crime networks.

The commissioner reaffirmed the police command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents, urging the public to provide useful information that could aid security agencies in their operations.