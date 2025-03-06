Lenten Season: CAN, Tinubu, Clerics Call for Repentance, Love, and Prayers

As the Lenten season begins, Christian leaders and public figures have urged Nigerians to embrace repentance, love, and kindness while seeking divine intervention for peace and justice in the country.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, and Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, called on the Christian faithful to use the 40-day fasting period to strengthen their faith, extend goodwill to others, and work towards a just and dignified society.

Archbishop Okoh encouraged Christians to rise above the nation’s current challenges, drawing strength from faith and hope.

“To traders in Lagos, the farmer in Benue, the teacher in Kano, the driver in Port Harcourt, the student in Enugu, and Nigerians from all walks of life—Lent invites us to reflect on what truly matters. It is a time to release bitterness, share our resources with neighbours, and seek God’s grace for the journey ahead,” Okoh said.

He emphasised that fasting, whether from food or worldly passions, should serve as a reminder that Nigerians are united under God, bound by shared struggles and dreams.

In his Ash Wednesday message, which marks the beginning of Lent, the cleric described the season as a time for deep reflection, renewal, and recommitment to righteousness and national unity.

Call for National Prayers

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu also implored Christians to use the Lenten period to draw closer to Christ, practice selflessness, and serve humanity.

“As we begin this sacred season, may it strengthen our resolve to follow Christ’s example of love and sacrifice,” she stated. “Let us walk together in the light of Christ, with hope in our hearts and compassion for all.”

She further urged Nigerians to pray for the peace and prosperity of the nation, reinforcing the need for unity and collective efforts to build a country that stands strong among the comity of nations.

Reverend Father Patrick Okoye, Parish Priest of St. Jude Catholic Church, Mafoluku, Lagos, echoed similar sentiments, stressing that Lent is a period for reflection, repentance, and a deeper connection with God.

Amid economic hardships, he urged Nigerians to turn to God for intervention, believing that true transformation comes through faith and spiritual renewal.

As the season unfolds, Christian leaders continue to encourage acts of kindness, self-discipline, and fervent prayers, reminding believers that Lent is not just about sacrifice but also about fostering love, hope, and national healing.