Euro strengthens as oil retreat reduces safe-haven demand for Dollar

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 11, 2026

Key Points

Euro trades near $1.16 as easing Middle East tensions weaken demand for the U.S. dollar

Oil prices retreat toward $90 per barrel after signals the Iran conflict may end soon

Dollar Index remains elevated near 99.35 despite modest pullback in safe-haven flows

Main Story

The euro strengthened modestly against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as easing energy market tensions reduced demand for the greenback, following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that the conflict with Iran could end sooner than expected.

The single European currency traded around $1.16, recovering slightly after hovering near two-month lows in previous sessions, while the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) remained close to 99.35, reflecting lingering investor demand for the dollar amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Currency markets had recently tilted sharply toward the dollar as escalating tensions in the Middle East triggered a surge in global oil prices and drove investors toward safe-haven assets. The dollar tends to benefit during periods of global stress because of its liquidity and dominant role in international reserves.

However, sentiment shifted during Tuesday’s trading session after Trump indicated that the military campaign involving Iran could conclude soon and suggested that policy measures were being considered to prevent a prolonged spike in energy costs.

Oil prices reacted immediately to the comments. Brent crude retreated toward $90 per barrel, reversing part of the sharp rally that had pushed prices above $100 earlier in the week amid fears of supply disruptions.

The earlier spike in energy prices followed coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets on February 28, a development that raised concerns about possible disruptions to global oil shipments through strategic routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The euro’s recovery also came as investors trimmed defensive positions accumulated during the initial phase of the conflict, allowing risk-sensitive currencies to regain ground against the dollar.

The Issues

Energy prices have become a critical driver of currency markets since the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Higher oil prices tend to strengthen the U.S. dollar because the United States is a net energy exporter, while much of Europe remains heavily dependent on imported energy.

That structural imbalance means energy shocks often weigh more heavily on the euro than on the dollar. Europe’s reliance on external supply routes — including maritime chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal — leaves its economies particularly vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions.

At the same time, the dollar’s role as the world’s primary reserve currency means investors typically rush into it during periods of global market stress, particularly when equities, commodities, and bonds decline simultaneously.

What’s Being Said

“The dollar tends to benefit during episodes of broad market liquidation because investors prioritise liquidity above all else,” analysts at VT Markets said in a research note.

“However, if tensions in the Middle East continue to ease and oil prices stabilise, some of the recent safe-haven demand for the dollar could fade,” currency strategists noted in market commentary.

What’s Next