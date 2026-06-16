Agriculture stakeholders praise government efforts to curb food export rejections

Key points

Agricultural stakeholders commended the Federal Government’s new initiative to improve the acceptance of local food exports in international markets.

Estimates show Nigeria loses over $700 million every year because its agricultural exports get rejected abroad due to quality issues.

The Ministry of Agriculture set up a technical working group to fix issues with chemical residues and strict safety rules.

Industry experts noted that the primary problem is quality control on the farms rather than the actual volume of food produced.

Analysts recommend building local testing labs, setting up crop tracking systems, and training farmers on how to safely use chemicals.

Main Story

Agriculture stakeholders have praised the Federal Government’s recent steps to improve the quality and acceptance of Nigerian food exports in international markets.

In separate interviews on Tuesday, industry experts welcomed the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security’s decision to set up a new Technical Working Group on Agricultural Produce Residue Standards. The team is tasked with fixing the recurring rejections of Nigerian farm products abroad, which usually happen because the food does not meet international rules regarding chemical levels and strict plant safety standards.

According to industry data shared by Mr. Yusuf Adeyemo, the Director-General of the Youths for Apiculture Initiative, the country loses more than $700 million annually to these export rejections.

The rejections are commonly triggered by leftover pesticides, crop toxins, a lack of clear tracking systems, and poor compliance with global health standards. Adeyemo emphasized that the core challenge facing the sector is not how much food farmers can grow, but the lack of quality assurance directly at the farm gates. He expressed optimism that with strong political backing and cooperation between government agencies and private firms, the country could turn the situation around within 24 months.

To solve these persistent issues, agricultural leaders are urging the government to establish local compliance hubs and regional laboratories to test crops for heavy metals, toxins, and chemical residues before they leave the country. They also advised creating tracking systems for high-value export crops like cashew, sesame, ginger, and hibiscus, alongside large-scale training programs to teach farmers safe chemical use and better post-harvest drying methods.

Supporting this view, agricultural analyst Mr. Akin Alabi and farming expert Mr. Omotunde Banjoko added that shifting away from exporting raw food toward proper processing and using natural pest control methods will make local exports much more competitive and significantly boost foreign exchange earnings.

The Issues

Reversing the $700 million in yearly financial losses caused by international buyers rejecting local crops.

Teaching local farmers how to safely manage agrochemicals and improve their post-harvest crop drying techniques.

Upgrading local processing facilities so the country can export high-quality finished food items instead of raw goods.

What’s Being Said

Pointing out where the agricultural sector needs to shift its focus, industry leader Yusuf Adeyemo stated that the real issue is not production volume but quality assurance at the farm gate, adding that dedicated export desks at ports could reduce delays.

Discussing the broader economic benefits of the new standards, agriculture expert Omotunde Banjoko noted that if pursued to a logical conclusion, the initiative will benefit farmers, improve industry earnings, and contribute positively to the economy.

What’s Next

The newly formed technical working group will hold its initial meetings to map out the exact chemical limit rules for local crops.

Extension workers will design training materials to educate rural farmers on approved pest control methods and safer handling practices.

Trade officials will look into partnering with private firms to set up specialized crop certification processes at major shipping ports.

Bottom Line

Agricultural stakeholders have strongly backed a new government task force aimed at eliminating chemical residue issues on farms, hoping to stop $700 million in annual export losses by enforcing stricter quality checks and modern crop tracking systems.