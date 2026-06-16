ECOWAS Parliament pushes for solar energy boost to fight rural poverty

Key points

The ECOWAS Parliament launched a new initiative to bring renewable energy to rural West African communities to address poverty and unemployment.

Legislative leaders highlighted an energy paradox where the region holds vast solar resources but suffers from severe, ongoing power deficits.

Data reveals that only about 12% of rural households across the region currently have access to electricity.

In remote areas, electricity access drops below 10%, crippling local clinics, schools, and farm processing businesses.

Lawmakers from the regional bloc are holding a five-day meeting in Senegal to draft policy steps to expand solar networks by June 19.

Main Story

The ECOWAS Parliament has launched a fresh regional campaign to expand renewable energy access across West Africa, identifying reliable electricity as the foundation needed to tackle poverty, joblessness, food insecurity, and economic stagnation in rural areas.

Speaking at a five-day joint committee meeting in Dakar, regional lawmakers warned that despite holding some of the richest solar potentials on earth, West Africa remains trapped in an energy paradox. This ongoing resource gap leaves millions of citizens entirely cut off from electricity, preventing rural economies from growing or modernizing.

Regional representatives emphasized that solar and wind power must no longer be treated as simple infrastructure projects. Instead, clean energy needs to be used as a strategic economic tool to transform the lives of farmers, women entrepreneurs, and young people. Currently, chronic power shortages undermine the region’s broader development goals.

Millions of households are disconnected from national grids, forcing local businesses to spend massive amounts of money on expensive diesel generators to cope with unstable power lines. This infrastructure gap limits industrial growth and weakens essential healthcare and school systems.

The severity of the crisis is most evident in remote villages. Parliamentary leaders revealed that rural electricity access across the ECOWAS zone stands at just 12% on average, dropping below 10% in the most isolated communities. Without basic power, local health centers struggle to preserve vital vaccines, schools cannot use modern learning tools, and farmers lose income because they lack the machinery to process or preserve their harvests.

To address these challenges, the parliament praised recent solar infrastructure investments in Senegal as a positive model for the region. Lawmakers will continue their policy deliberations, technical reviews, and renewable site visits through June 19 to finalize a set of legislative recommendations aimed at accelerating solar deployment for the region’s 400 million people.

The Issues

Reversing a severe energy paradox where vast regional solar resources remain largely unused while millions go without power.

Raising the rural electricity access rate from its current low level of 12% to protect basic health and educational services.

Helping local businesses and farms transition away from expensive diesel generators to more affordable solar alternatives.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the economic potential of clean energy, Fourth Deputy Speaker Hon. Billay Tunkara stated that renewable energy is not merely a technical response to electricity demand, adding that it serves as a key driver in transforming economic activities, particularly in rural areas.

Describing the stark resource gap facing the continent, Hon. Guy Marius Sagna noted that the figures speak for themselves, stating that the region possesses exceptional solar potential, yet millions of people remain without electricity.

What’s Next

Parliamentarians will conduct field visits to operating renewable energy installations in Mboursine village to assess rural solar systems.

Lawmakers will draft and submit concrete policy recommendations by June 19 to accelerate rural electrification across member states.

National assemblies within the ECOWAS bloc will review the upcoming guidelines to translate regional energy commitments into local laws.

Bottom Line

The ECOWAS Parliament is pushing to expand solar infrastructure across West African villages, aiming to bridge a severe gap where only 12% of rural households have electricity, using the sun to stimulate local industries and combat poverty.