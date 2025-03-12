IWD 2025: Moniepoint Expands Women In Tech Programme To Empower More Female Talents

Leading financial services provider, Moniepoint, has announced the expansion of its annual Women in Tech initiative, aimed at promoting gender equality and enhancing female participation in the technology sector.

In this year’s edition, tagged Dream 15, Moniepoint has increased the number of participants from 10 to 15, offering successful candidates a six-month internship across various technical teams. These include cloud engineering, backend engineering, technical product management, data engineering, and other key areas.

The company stated that the Dream 15 interns will receive direct mentorship throughout the programme to ensure they gain valuable hands-on experience and develop critical skills.

Speaking on the initiative, Moniepoint’s Head of People Operations, Chinaza Nduka-Dike, emphasised that the programme reflects the organisation’s commitment to fostering diversity and empowering women in the tech industry.

“This is a space where diversity fuels innovation,” Nduka-Dike said. “Through programmes like this, we are empowering women to take on leadership roles, develop crucial skills, and shape the future of technology. The progress we’ve seen in past editions, where alumni have gone on to make significant contributions to the company and the wider tech ecosystem, fills us with pride. We look forward to nurturing even more female talents in the years ahead.”

She added that the Women in Tech initiative has played a vital role in Moniepoint’s mission to support the aspirations of millions while transforming the careers of talented women over the past four years.