EU, FG To Convene High-Level Health Investment Forum To Boost Local Manufacturing

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, in collaboration with the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), is set to host a high-level Nigeria–EU Health Investment Forum on October 30, 2025.

Themed “Made in Nigeria. Made for Health,” the forum aims to accelerate industrialisation, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and catalyse sustainable investments in Nigeria’s healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The event will take place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

According to the organisers, the forum will bring together senior government officials, private sector leaders, development partners, and investors to explore strategies that will enhance local manufacturing, boost healthcare delivery, and promote Nigeria’s role as a regional hub for pharmaceutical innovation.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, described the initiative as a milestone in advancing health sovereignty and local production across West Africa.

“This forum brings together government, industry, research, and investors to turn ambition into action for health sovereignty and local production. Through the Global Gateway, the EU and Team Europe are investing in people, systems, and innovation to transform how health products are made, distributed, and accessed across Nigeria and the ECOWAS region,” Mignot stated.

He reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to building a healthier and more self-reliant Africa, adding that the forum would serve as a platform to formalise new partnerships, foster sustainable investments, and strengthen Nigeria’s health security.

Director-General of NIPRD, Dr Obi Adigwe, said the forum underscores Nigeria’s readiness to lead Africa’s health manufacturing revolution.

“It will connect policy, innovation, and investment while showcasing NIPRD’s role in promoting evidence-based research that supports local pharmaceutical production. Our vision is to make ‘Made in Nigeria, Made for Health’ a reality with lasting impact across the country and the continent,” Adigwe said.

He added that the collaboration between the EU, PVAC, and NIPRD would transform Nigeria’s research outcomes into viable industrial solutions, ensuring equitable access to safe, affordable, and high-quality medicines.

The National Coordinator of PVAC, Dr Abdu Mukhtar, also highlighted the initiative as a major step toward unlocking private sector participation in the healthcare value chain.

“Through this collaboration with the EU and NIPRD, we are creating the conditions for large-scale private investment, expanding domestic manufacturing, and harnessing the economic potential of Nigeria’s health sector. This initiative will drive growth, innovation, and employment,” Mukhtar stated.

During the forum, participants are expected to sign key agreements under the Team Europe Initiative on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines, and Health Technologies in Africa (MAV+), as well as a regional accord to be implemented by the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO) under the Team Europe Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Flagship.

These agreements will seek to harmonise SRHR policies, expand access to essential health products, and strengthen accountability mechanisms across West Africa.

In addition, PVAC, Bayer AG, and Chromedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are expected to announce a strategic partnership aimed at positioning Nigeria as a continental centre for pharmaceutical manufacturing, innovation, and health sovereignty.

The one-day event will feature high-level policy showcases, deal-signing sessions, and panel discussions centred on sustainability, resilience, and equitable access to healthcare — reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to building a stronger and more self-reliant health system.