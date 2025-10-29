NPC Chairman Bows Out After Five Years, Dattijo Takes Over In Acting Capacity

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, has formally concluded his five-year tenure, handing over the leadership of the Commission to the Federal Commissioner representing Niger State, Muhammad Dattijo, who will serve in an acting capacity pending the swearing-in of the substantive Chairman, Hon. Aminu Yusuf, by President Bola Tinubu.

The brief but symbolic handover ceremony, held on Tuesday at the NPC Headquarters in Abuja, was attended by Federal Commissioners, the Director-General, Directors, and staff of the Commission.

In a statement issued by the Commission on Wednesday, Kwarra expressed gratitude to the management and staff for their cooperation and support throughout his tenure.

The statement read in part, “Hon. Kwarra expressed appreciation to the Federal Commissioners, Management, and Staff of the NPC for their unwavering support and dedication throughout his five-year tenure. He highlighted the Commission’s progress in strengthening data collection systems, digitising the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system, and advancing preparations for the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census.”

Kwarra attributed the Commission’s achievements to teamwork, professionalism, and a shared commitment to national development.

The event featured tributes, emotional farewells, the signing of official handover notes, and a presentation of a farewell gift to the outgoing Chairman.

Appointed in 2020 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, Kwarra’s leadership coincided with one of the most critical phases in the Commission’s history — the build-up to Nigeria’s first population and housing census in nearly two decades. The last national census was conducted in 2006.

During his tenure, the Commission recorded significant milestones in digital mapping and enumeration area demarcation, introducing technological innovations aimed at modernising census operations and enhancing data accuracy.

Although the census initially scheduled for 2023 was postponed due to the transition of government, stakeholders have expressed optimism that the incoming substantive Chairman will consolidate on the gains recorded and steer the Commission toward completing the long-awaited national census, a vital exercise for evidence-based planning and equitable development across Nigeria.