First Lady Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment To Ending Tuberculosis By 2030

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the nation’s determination to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, emphasising that the sustainability of Nigeria’s TB response must be anchored on domestic capacity rather than external assistance.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 39th Stop TB Partnership Board Meeting held in Manila, the Philippines, Mrs Tinubu said the Federal Government is intensifying efforts to reduce donor dependence, strengthen health systems, and ensure that progress toward ending TB remains on track despite global challenges.

Addressing more than 180 delegates from 47 countries, the First Lady noted that Nigeria has maintained strong performance in its TB response despite temporary reductions in donor support.

“In 2025, Nigeria recorded no decline in the number of people diagnosed and treated for tuberculosis. This stands as a testament to the power of country ownership and the unwavering commitment of Nigerians driving this response forward, even in the face of uncertainty,” she stated.

Mrs Tinubu highlighted that sustained leadership, community engagement, and coordinated national efforts remain central to Nigeria’s TB control strategy. She stressed that the fight against TB must begin at the grassroots level, as the disease continues to pose a global public health threat.

“Tuberculosis remains the world’s deadliest infectious disease and a threat to everyone because it is airborne. It claims about 1.3 million lives every year,” she said.

The First Lady expressed concern that Nigeria is among the eight countries responsible for two-thirds of global TB cases, with an estimated 479,000 Nigerians developing the disease and over 150,000 dying from it in 2023.

“These are not just statistics, they represent mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters whose lives compel us to act with urgency and compassion,” she added.

Mrs Tinubu, who serves as both a Global and National Stop TB Champion, commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Stop TB Partnership, and other stakeholders for expanding access to testing, diagnosis, and treatment, as well as integrating TB services into primary healthcare systems nationwide.

The Chair of the Stop TB Partnership Board and Secretary of Health of the Philippines, Teodoro Herbosa, also addressed the forum, describing TB as not only a public health issue but a major development challenge. He called for greater use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in TB detection and treatment.

“The digital transformation of TB care must be pursued and sustained,” Herbosa urged.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of the Stop TB Partnership, Dr Lucica Ditiu, underscored the importance of robust data systems and domestic ownership in achieving global TB elimination goals.

She revealed that within just two months, across five countries, newly deployed grant facilities enabled screening for 8,000 people, diagnosis of 5,000, and preventive treatment for 3,000.

Dr Ditiu stressed that stronger political commitment, resilient health systems, and the active engagement of civil society, communities, and TB survivors are vital to sustaining progress.

Also present at the event was Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, who reaffirmed the country’s dedication to building on recent gains and mobilising domestic resources for TB control.

The 38th edition of the Stop TB Partnership Board Meeting was previously hosted by Nigeria in Abuja in 2024.