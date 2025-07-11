Ethiopian Airlines Begins Flights Between Addis Ababa And Porto

Ethiopian Airlines Group has officially commenced a new passenger service linking Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Porto, Portugal, marking another major expansion in the airline’s global network.

The inaugural flight departed from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on July 2, 2025, after a launch ceremony attended by dignitaries, invited guests, and senior executives of the airline. The new route underscores its commitment to expanding connectivity between Africa and Europe and further strengthens the growing socio-economic ties between Ethiopia and Portugal.

“We are truly delighted to launch a new flight to Porto, Portugal, reinforcing yet another link between Africa and Europe,” said Mesfin Tasew, Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group. “We are dedicated to enhancing our passengers’ convenience in traveling across the globe in a seamless connection and delivering our renowned award-winning services. This new route is beyond a connection between Addis Ababa and Porto. It is a bridge between Africa and Europe.”

Tasew also reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to service excellence, stating, “As we expand our global network, we remain committed to delivering our signature Ethiopian hospitality and reliable service to every corner of the world we fly to.”

The new service will operate four times weekly using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and will include a stopover in Madrid, Spain. With this addition, Ethiopian Airlines continues to solidify its reputation as Africa’s premier carrier and a major player in global aviation.