Air Peace Suspends Lagos Flights For Local Government Elections

Air Peace has announced the temporary suspension of all flight operations into and out of Lagos on Saturday, July 12, 2025, between 3 a.m. and 3 p.m., in response to movement restrictions imposed for the local government elections.

In a statement released on Thursday, the airline cited directives from the Lagos State Police Command, which will restrict movement across all roads and waterways in the state during the election period.

“The movement restrictions across all roads and waterways in Lagos State by the Lagos State Police Command necessitated the flight suspension,” the airline said.

Air Peace added that normal flight services to and from Lagos will resume at 4 p.m. on the same day, in line with its scheduled operations.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause our valued passengers whose travel plans are affected,” the statement read.

Passengers are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly and stay updated through the airline’s official communication channels.