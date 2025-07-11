NAHCON Begins Preparations For 2026 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced preparations for the 2026 Hajj following the successful completion of this year’s pilgrimage. Speaking to journalists in Kano on Thursday after returning from Saudi Arabia, NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Pakistan, emphasised the need for early planning, noting that Saudi authorities have directed countries to finalise their logistics well ahead of the exercise.

“We have received clear instructions from the Saudi authorities that they will not wait for any country to finalise arrangements late. They want all logistics concluded early,” Pakistan said.

He disclosed that NAHCON is seeking approval to announce the 2026 Hajj fare soon and appealed to Nigerians intending to perform the pilgrimage to begin early registration.

Pakistan expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the successful 2025 Hajj, noting that the safe return of pilgrims was a blessing. He also appreciated the Federal Government, particularly President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, for their unwavering support throughout the exercise.

“The Vice President, under whose office we work directly, followed our progress step by step. Their guidance and support gave us the strength to work as one team, speak with one voice, and achieve the results we are celebrating today,” he said.

He noted that feedback from pilgrims and members of the National Assembly’s Committees on Foreign Affairs and Hajj Affairs attested to the success of the 2025 operation.

Pakistan also commended the Nigerian media for effectively communicating NAHCON’s messages to the public, acknowledging their consistent support throughout the exercise.

He emphasised that the success of the 2025 Hajj was a result of divine blessing and collective effort, adding that NAHCON had learned valuable lessons that would guide preparations for the 2026 exercise.

“Insha Allah, we intend to deliver a better and more efficient operation in 2026,” he assured.

Pakistan urged intending pilgrims to begin registration promptly, noting that Saudi authorities plan to conclude all preparations for next year’s Hajj within the next two to three months to ensure a seamless and well-organised pilgrimage.