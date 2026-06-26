Ethereum Drops 4% as Inflation Fears Trigger Fresh Crypto Selloff

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 26, 2026

Key Points

Ethereum fell 4% to around $1,556 after stronger-than-expected US inflation data sparked a broad selloff across digital assets.

More than $140 million in Ethereum long positions were liquidated as investors rotated out of riskier cryptocurrencies.

Analysts say Ethereum’s ability to hold above the $1,550 support level will be critical in determining its near-term price direction.

Main Story

Ethereum extended losses on Thursday, declining about four percent to approximately $1,556 as investors accelerated their exit from digital assets following stronger-than-expected United States inflation data that reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy.

The second-largest cryptocurrency underperformed the broader crypto market after the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report showed annual inflation climbing to 4.1%, strengthening expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated for longer. The inflation surprise triggered a broad risk-off sentiment across financial markets, pushing investors away from speculative assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum’s decline was accompanied by a sharp increase in trading activity. Twenty-four-hour trading volume climbed nearly 19% to about $15.9 billion, signalling strong selling pressure rather than weakening market participation. The wider cryptocurrency market also remained under pressure, with total market capitalisation falling to around $2.05 trillion as Bitcoin slipped below the $59,000 level.

The selloff triggered heavy liquidations in the derivatives market. More than $140 million worth of leveraged Ethereum long positions were wiped out within an hour as falling prices forced traders to close positions, adding further downward pressure on the asset.

Beyond macroeconomic concerns, investors also weighed recent observations from the Ethereum Foundation, which highlighted user experience security challenges, including blind signing, weak permission management and the growing concentration of staking among a few large entities. While the report was intended to outline long-term improvement priorities for the network, analysts said it added to near-term investor caution amid already fragile market sentiment.

From a technical perspective, Ethereum is now trading below the key psychological level of $1,600. Analysts view the $1,550 support area as an important level for the cryptocurrency. Holding above that zone could allow prices to stabilise, while a sustained break below it may expose Ethereum to further declines toward the $1,500 mark.

What’s Being Said

“The latest inflation data has reinforced defensive positioning across financial markets, with investors reducing exposure to higher-risk assets such as cryptocurrencies,” market analysts said after Thursday’s trading session.

Industry observers also noted that Ethereum’s elevated trading volume reflects conviction among sellers rather than panic alone, suggesting traders remain cautious until there is greater clarity on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook and broader market liquidity.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor Ethereum’s ability to defend the $1,550 support level in the coming sessions.

Markets will continue tracking upcoming US inflation and employment data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

Institutional demand, ETF developments and Bitcoin’s price movement are expected to remain key drivers of Ethereum’s near-term performance.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Ethereum’s latest decline reflects the cryptocurrency market’s growing sensitivity to global macroeconomic developments rather than network-specific fundamentals. Until inflation concerns ease and investor confidence returns, Ethereum is likely to remain vulnerable to heightened volatility alongside the broader digital asset market.