Bitcoin Falls Below $59,000 as Hot US Inflation Sparks Crypto Selloff

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 26, 2026

Key Points

Bitcoin dropped below the $59,000 mark after stronger-than-expected US inflation data dampened hopes of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts.

More than $413 million in leveraged Bitcoin positions were liquidated as investors exited risk assets amid rising Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar.

Analysts say the $59,000-$60,000 price range has become a crucial support zone that could determine Bitcoin’s near-term direction.

Main Story

Bitcoin extended its losses on Thursday, slipping below the $59,000 threshold as investors dumped risk assets following hotter-than-expected United States inflation data that reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency traded around $58,900 during the session after losing nearly two percent in 24 hours, wiping approximately $48 billion from its market capitalisation within minutes during an intense wave of selling pressure. The decline came after the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report showed annual inflation accelerated to 4.1%, weakening expectations that the US Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in the coming months.

The inflation surprise sent US Treasury yields and the US Dollar Index sharply higher, reducing investors’ appetite for speculative assets such as cryptocurrencies and technology stocks.

The market downturn also triggered widespread liquidations across the crypto derivatives market. Data from market trackers showed more than $413 million worth of Bitcoin futures positions were liquidated within 24 hours, as leveraged traders were forced to close long positions amid rapidly falling prices.

Institutional demand also remained subdued. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a seventh consecutive week of net outflows, suggesting that large investors continue to adopt a cautious stance despite Bitcoin trading near yearly lows. Market analysts also pointed to a persistently negative Coinbase Premium Index, indicating relatively weak buying interest from US institutional investors.

Technically, Bitcoin is approaching a critical support area between $59,000 and $60,000. Market participants believe a sustained move above $61,800 could indicate that selling pressure is easing, while a decisive break below $59,000 may expose the cryptocurrency to deeper losses in the short term.

What’s Being Said

“The market is experiencing a classic risk-off reaction as investors reassess expectations for US interest rates. Higher inflation and stronger bond yields continue to pressure digital assets alongside other speculative investments,” cryptocurrency market analysts noted following Thursday’s trading session.

Independent market observers also believe recent ETF outflows and large-scale derivatives liquidations have amplified volatility, creating conditions for sharp price swings whenever macroeconomic data surprises investors.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor upcoming US economic data for fresh signals on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction.

Market participants are expected to watch whether Bitcoin can maintain support above the $59,000 level over the coming trading sessions.

Continued ETF flow data and institutional demand will remain key indicators of investor confidence in the cryptocurrency market.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Bitcoin’s latest decline underscores how closely digital assets have become tied to global macroeconomic conditions. Until inflation eases and expectations for lower interest rates return, cryptocurrencies are likely to remain vulnerable to heightened volatility and further investor risk aversion.