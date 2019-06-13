Enyimba International FC Scalps Akwa United to Lift 2018/9 NPFL Title

Enyimba International FC have claimed the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League title after an impressive 3-0 defeat of Akwa United.

The win means that Enyimba ended the NPFL Super Six Championship Playoffs with 12 points from 5 matches.

It was the record eighth Nigeria league crown of Enyimba and the club is expected to represent the country in the 2020 CAF Champions League.

“The People’s Elephant’ beat Akwa United 3-0 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos to record an unassailable 12 points from five matches in the championship playoffs.

Goals by Reuben Bala, Stanley Dimgba and Abdulrahman Bashir gave the two-time African champions a deserved win over front runners Akwa United, whose Brazilian coach Rafael Everton was conspicuously missing on the bench today.

Enyimba are now Nigeria’s most successful club after they have previously won the championship in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2015.

Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers are also expected to join Enyimba to play international football next year after the final playoff game between Pillars and Lobi Stars today.

Rangers have eight points from five matches, while Pillars are on the same points with a game to spare.

The champions and runners-up of the championship playoffs will feature in the CAF Champions League, while the third-placed team will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.