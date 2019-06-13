Buhari Renames Abuja National Stadium after MKO Abiola

President Muhammadu Buhari has renamed the National Stadium Abuja after Chief Moshood Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

President Buhari made this known while delivering his address at the Democracy Day celebration held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

He said this was part of efforts to correct the wrongful annulment of an election adjudged by many to be one of the freest and fairest elections held in the country.

President Buhari also promised to continue economic reforms – with focus on expanding agriculture, solid minerals mining, oil and gas consolidation.

“Our GDP is expected to grow by 2.7% this year; we will work with the private sector to accelerate economic growth. We have taken steps to liberate our people from poverty.

“Nigerian Government will continue to reduce social inequalities through the Social Investment Program, we will ensure electricity is available and affordable for all Nigerians.

We will give credit facilities to MSMEs and farmers in the towns and cities,” he said.

He also insisted that the government’s fight against corruption will be sustained; adding that at the heart of inequality is pervasive corruption.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on June 6, 2018, directed that with effect from 2019 Nigeria’s Democracy Day, marked every May 29th be shifted to the 12th of June.

This move was to honour Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, who won a presidential election but was prevented from taking office when the results were annulled.