Enugu Air To Expand Internationally, Targets UK, US, China

Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State has announced that Enugu Air, the newly launched state-owned airline, will extend its operations to China, Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other African nations as part of its phased expansion.

Speaking at the airline’s inauguration in Enugu, Mbah said Enugu Air will begin operations with three Embraer aircraft, initially servicing routes between Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos, with subsequent expansion to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and other domestic destinations before moving into regional and global markets.

“In the next phase, we will fly beyond Nigeria, into other African countries, China, Europe, the UK, the US, and other global business hubs,” Mbah stated.

He described the airline as more than a transport initiative, positioning it as an economic enabler and job creator that will support Enugu’s emergence as a regional aviation hub for South-East Nigeria and beyond. Mbah noted that the initiative will help create over 20,000 jobs across the state’s broader transport ecosystem, including BRT, hybrid taxi operations, airport services, and ride-hailing.

“Transportation is the lifeblood of any thriving society, the artery through which the energy of commerce flows,” the governor said, adding that Enugu Air aligns with the administration’s goal to drive GDP growth and significantly reduce poverty.

Enugu Air will be operated by XEJet under a 24-month technical partnership while working towards securing its own Air Operator’s Certificate. Emmanuel Ayuba Iza, CEO of XEJet, described the partnership as a “bold dream rooted in identity, driven by excellence, and powered by the people of Enugu.”

Iza highlighted the airline’s commitment to nurturing local talent, revealing that indigenous pilot Kelechi Ossai has been recruited and trained to join Enugu Air’s cockpit crew, while cabin crew members from Enugu have been trained to deliver world-class service.

Obi Ozor, Enugu State’s Commissioner for Transportation, said the airline’s launch forms part of the state’s strategy to transform its transport and logistics sector to attract over three million annual visitors, grow the economy, and position Enugu as a trade and tourism hub in Africa.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, commended Governor Mbah for his performance and urged the state to run Enugu Air with professionalism, shielding it from political interference and bureaucracy.

“Do not let Enugu Air go the way of Nigerian Airways. Run it professionally, and be prompt in your departure and arrival,” Keyamo advised.

Enugu Air’s launch represents a key step in Enugu State’s strategy to build a modern transport system that supports economic growth while connecting the region to major domestic and international markets.