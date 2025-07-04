Enugu Air Set To Launch July 7

Enugu Air, the Enugu State-owned commercial airline, will officially launch on Monday, July 7, 2025, according to a statement from the state government. The airline is part of Governor Peter Mbah’s vision to position Enugu as a major aviation hub within a modern, multimodal transport system.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Obi Ozor, the government announced that the launch will take place at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, expected as the Special Guest of Honour alongside other dignitaries.

Enugu Air will commence operations with a fleet of three Embraer E170 and E190 series aircraft, chosen for their efficiency and comfort in the regional market.

The airline’s initial routes will form a “golden triangle” with Enugu at the centre, connecting to Abuja and Lagos, with plans to expand to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and other strategic cities across Nigeria and beyond.

“With a strong foundation of innovation and sustainability, we are ready to redefine air travel, instil pride, and elevate Enugu’s prominence on the national and global stage,” Ozor said.

“Let the countdown begin—Enugu Air is ready for takeoff.”