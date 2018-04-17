Enough is Enough Nigeria Holds Fundraising

Enough is Enough Nigeria held their fundraising event for the RSVP and Office of the Citizen program on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at the Harbor Point, Victoria Island Lagos.

Hosted by Lala Akindoju and Richard Osuji, the evening saluted the organization’s growth and success for promoting good governance and public accountability in Nigeria. 2Baba, Timi Dakolo,Tamilore Ashika, Victoria Itodo, who were also some of Nigeria’s best and brightest celebrities present at the fundraiser were honored for their supportive role, dedication and cooperation in their service to EiE as well as the general public.

Members of civil society in attendance were the Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan and Founder of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Dr. Abiola Akiyode Afolabi amongst other special guests.

Entrepreneurs and professionals bidded to spend time with business mogul, Aliko Dangote, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, 2Baba, Banky W, Oby Ezekwesili, Tunde Bakare, Lanre Olusola, Leke Alder, The Adeyemis, Ibukun Awosika, Banke Meshida-Lawal, Jumoke Adenowo, Aisha Oyebode, Mai Atafo for as high as 600,000 naira.

Funds raised at The ‘Light A Candle’ dinner will be donated to EiE’s RSVP and office of the citizen programmes to help increase voters education and awareness campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Yemi Adamolekun, Executive director of EiE Nigeria delivered an important message: “Enough Is Enough Nigeria hopes to promote citizen engagement through its youth focused campaigns to hold the government accountable for its action.” Yemi went on to emphasize that “the successful development of the RSVP and Office of the citizen programs depends on the willingness of people to ask the right questions before, during and after elections.

EiE’s electoral programmes will continue to raise discussion on voter education and awareness. For further information, please visit eie.ng.