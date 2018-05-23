Emirate Airlines To Give Nigerian Children a Treat on May 26

In commemoration of the annually celebrated Children’s Day in Nigeria, the world’s leading airline, Emirate Airlines is hosting Nigerian Children to a treat. These children will have fascinating time with celebrities, media and the Emirates Regional Manager West Africa.

The one day event is scheduled to hold at Ikeja City Mall on Saturday May 26th with so much fun to behold. In order to have a lasting memories of the event, children present at the event will enjoy being dressed in Emirates pilot and cabin crew uniforms.

The Emirates Regional Manager West Africa, Mr Afzal Parambil, reiterates “At Emirates, we can think of no better way to celebrate young travellers, than by bringing the joy of movies to life. Whether they are flying with family or alone. Emirates is committed to giving young travellers a memorable time. We have chosen children’s day as a time to continue our strong entertainment platform for children.

“In the previous years, Emirate Airlines pampered Nigerian Children on Children’s Day, and this year’s celebration won’t be an exception because it is set to leave long lasting memories in these children.

Some activities marked out for the day include Red carpet photo shoot, viewing a blockbuster movie with selected celebrities and the Emirates Country Manager, cutting the Emirates Children’s Day Cake, all amongst others.

Emirate Airlines is the world ‘s largest airline. It flies 14 times a week from Lagos to Dubai