Army chief pledges more aviation investment to tackle insecurity

Key points

Chief of Army Staff Waidi Shaibu pledged continued investment in Army Aviation platforms and infrastructure.

He said Army Aviation is critical for intelligence, surveillance, troop movement, medical evacuation and precision strikes.

The COAS urged aviation personnel to maximise air assets against terrorists and bandits.

He also inaugurated new accommodation for officers and soldiers in Abuja.

Main story

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has pledged sustained investment in modern platforms and infrastructure for the Nigerian Army Aviation to strengthen its capacity to combat bandits and terrorists.

Shaibu gave the assurance on Tuesday while inaugurating the residence of the Coordinator, Nigerian Army Aviation, and newly constructed accommodation for officers and soldiers at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, Abuja.

He described Army Aviation as a critical force multiplier in modern warfare, saying its capabilities had become indispensable in counter-insurgency and other internal security operations.

According to him, the aviation command plays a central role in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, troop movement, medical evacuation and precision strikes against criminal elements.

The army chief urged aviation personnel to maximise available air assets to dominate the operational environment and deny terrorists and bandits freedom of movement.

“Your platforms must be used to dominate the airspace and deny bandits and terrorists freedom of action.

“I challenge you to ensure the total annihilation of these enemies of the state so that Nigerians can live in peace,” he said.

Shaibu said the provision of modern accommodation for aviation personnel formed part of his “Soldier First Culture” command philosophy aimed at improving welfare, morale and operational efficiency.

He added that the Nigerian Army would continue investing in infrastructure and modern aviation platforms to strengthen operational capability across various theatres of operation.

The COAS commended the Directorate of Procurement for completing the accommodation projects, describing them as another milestone in the Army’s transformation agenda.

He assured personnel that Army Headquarters would continue providing the resources needed to improve their welfare and enhance mission effectiveness.

Speaking on behalf of officers and soldiers, the Coordinator of the Nigerian Army Aviation Command, Brig.-Gen. Al-Amin Ibrahim, thanked the COAS for his commitment to personnel welfare and capability development.

Ibrahim said the new residences reflected deliberate efforts to strengthen the Army Aviation Command and reposition it to address Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

The issues

The Nigerian Army is seeking to strengthen its aviation capability as part of broader efforts to improve intelligence gathering, rapid deployment and operational effectiveness in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other security threats.

What’s being said

“Your platforms must be used to dominate the airspace and deny bandits and terrorists freedom of action.” — Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff

What’s next

The Nigerian Army says it will continue investing in aviation platforms, infrastructure and personnel welfare to enhance operational effectiveness across its security operations.

Bottom line

The Army’s renewed investment in aviation capability and personnel welfare reflects its strategy of strengthening operational readiness in the fight against insecurity.