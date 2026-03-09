Elumelu: women’s nurturing roles in homes key to community unity, national progress

KEY POINTS

Ndudi Elumelu highlights that women’s stabilising and nurturing roles at home are foundational to community cohesion and national development.

He recognises women’s leadership and humanitarian contributions across governance, health, and community development.

Special tributes were paid to Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori, Dr Awele Elumelu, and his wife, Mrs Ngozi Elumelu, for their impactful service.

MAIN STORY

Former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has underscored the critical role of women in promoting family stability, community cohesion, and national progress. He made the remarks in a message marking International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026.

Elumelu, who represented the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State during the 9th Assembly, described women as “the backbone of the family and the moral pillars upon which society stands.” He praised their love, sacrifice, and enduring care as central to the growth and unity of communities.

He also noted that women have consistently demonstrated strength, resilience, competence, and dedication in the three arms of government—Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary—playing pivotal roles in governance and public service.

THE ISSUES

While women’s contributions at home are often celebrated, Elumelu highlighted that their leadership roles and humanitarian efforts in the public sphere are equally vital for community development and national stability.

He emphasised that recognising and supporting women’s involvement in governance, social initiatives, and family life is crucial for achieving inclusive development.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Elumelu paid tribute to several notable women, including:

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, for her strength of character and initiatives advancing the Renewed Hope agenda.

Mrs Tobore Oborevwori, wife of Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for her unwavering support of the MORE Agenda and contributions to state development.

Dr Awele Elumelu, wife of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Chairman, for her remarkable leadership in the health sector and humanitarian service.

His wife, Mrs Ngozi Elumelu, for her support, commitment to family values, and inspiration in his public service.

He also expressed gratitude to the women of his constituency for their continued support for national and state leadership initiatives.

WHAT’S NEXT

Elumelu assured that he would continue collaborating with women in his constituency to advance development projects, ensuring that women remain central to his vision for community and national progress.

BOTTOM LINE

According to Elumelu, women are indispensable to societal growth. Their nurturing roles in homes, combined with leadership and humanitarian efforts, are essential for family stability, community unity, and national development.