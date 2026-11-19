KEY POINTS

Denmark’s parliament unanimously approved a security agreement with the United States covering Greenland.

The agreement allows an expanded US military presence, including plans for a missile defence system known as the Golden Dome.

The deal reaffirms Danish sovereignty over Greenland and the island’s right to self determination.

The agreement follows months of diplomatic tensions after President Donald Trump threatened to take control of the Arctic territory.

MAIN STORY

Denmark’s parliament has unanimously ratified a security agreement with the United States covering Greenland, clearing a major step towards easing tensions over the strategically important Arctic island.

The agreement, signed by the United States, Denmark and Greenland in September, received the backing of 109 Danish lawmakers, with none voting against it, according to the parliamentary tally.

The deal will expand the US military’s role in Greenland, including permission to establish a missile defence system known as the Golden Dome. It also reaffirms Denmark’s sovereignty over the territory and the right of Greenlanders to determine their own future.

The agreement will enter into force after Denmark’s foreign ministry formally notifies the United States through a diplomatic note that the required procedures have been completed. It does not require approval from the US Senate.

The ratification follows months of diplomatic tension after US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of Greenland, a self governing Danish territory with a population of about 57,000 and significant mineral resources.

Trump’s refusal to rule out military or economic force to acquire the island triggered a crisis within NATO in January, prompting Denmark and Greenland to begin intensive negotiations with Washington.

Greenland’s parliament ratified the agreement earlier this month. Denmark’s parliament had also approved it at a first reading last week, with support from all political parties.

THE ISSUES

The agreement settles an immediate diplomatic dispute but does not remove the strategic interests that made Greenland a source of tension between the United States and its European allies.

Greenland’s location makes it important to the security of both North America and Europe. The shortest route between the two continents runs through the island, where the United States already operates its northernmost military base.

The agreement gives Washington a broader role in Greenland’s security arrangements while formally preserving Danish sovereignty. This distinction is important because the deal does not transfer ownership or political control of the island to the United States.

However, the expanded security relationship could give Washington greater influence over decisions involving military security and strategic resources.

Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a political science professor at the University of Copenhagen, said the agreement could mark the beginning of further negotiations rather than the end of the dispute.

He said the United States could use the treaty to seek greater influence over security decisions and the extraction of strategic resources.

Other experts argue that the agreement does not significantly expand the military access the United States already has in Greenland.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen said: “However, there are many indications that this is not an end, but rather a beginning.”

He added that the treaty could allow the United States to demand greater influence over decisions with security implications and the extraction of strategic resources.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The next step is for Denmark’s foreign ministry to notify Washington formally that its approval procedures are complete. The agreement will take effect after that diplomatic notification.

Attention will then turn to how the expanded US military role is implemented and whether Washington seeks further influence over Greenland’s security and mineral resources.

BOTTOM LINE

Denmark’s approval gives the United States a wider security role in Greenland without transferring sovereignty over the island. While the agreement could ease tensions within NATO, questions remain over how far Washington will seek to extend its influence in a territory that is strategically important for Arctic security and access to mineral resources.