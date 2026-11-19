KEY POINTS

The US dollar index paused on Thursday after seven consecutive sessions of gains but remained near its highest level since April 2025.

Stronger US inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official have increased expectations of another interest rate hike.

Foreign investors have continued buying US shares despite losses in technology stocks, adding to demand for the dollar.

The Japanese yen attracted safe haven interest, while the Australian dollar weakened after another decline in employment.

MAIN STORY

The US dollar remained strong against major currencies on Thursday, despite a slight decline, as expectations of further interest rate increases in the United States continued to support demand for the currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.05% to 103.73 after reaching 103.97 earlier in the session. It had gained for seven consecutive trading sessions before Thursday’s decline.

The rally began on November 10, following US inflation figures that came in higher than expected. The data strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, could raise interest rates again next month to control rising prices.

Those expectations received further support from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who called for a more aggressive response to inflation. Minutes from the central bank’s October 27 to 28 meeting also showed that policymakers were becoming more concerned about the need for additional interest rate increases.

The dollar index reached its highest level since April 2, 2025, earlier this week.

Barclays analysts said continued government spending and strong investment in artificial intelligence were supporting the US economy. They argued that this could keep interest rates elevated for longer, making dollar investments more attractive.

Demand for the dollar has also been supported by foreign investors buying US shares despite recent losses in technology stocks.

George Saravelos, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Deutsche Bank, said expectations of a more aggressive Federal Reserve had helped strengthen the currency, although he believed the dollar’s rise had gone beyond what the change in interest rate expectations alone would justify.

He also pointed to substantial foreign purchases of US equities over the past two weeks. A Deutsche Bank tracker covering more than 100 exchange traded funds domiciled outside the United States showed the biggest buying spree in US shares so far this year.

THE ISSUES

The dollar’s performance matters beyond the United States because it is widely used in international trade, investment and borrowing.

When the dollar strengthens, businesses and governments that need to pay for goods, services or debt in the currency may face higher costs when converting their local currencies.

For countries that rely heavily on imported fuel, machinery, food or other dollar-priced goods, a stronger dollar can add to pressure on import bills. It can also increase the local currency cost of servicing foreign debt.

However, the dollar’s movement is only one part of the picture. The effect on individual currencies will depend on domestic economic conditions, central bank decisions and the availability of foreign exchange.

The latest rally has been supported by expectations that US interest rates will remain high. Higher returns on dollar investments can encourage international investors to move funds towards the United States, increasing demand for the currency.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TO OTHER CURRENCIES?

The dollar rose 0.25% against the Japanese yen to 159.75, ending a four day losing streak.

The yen could gain further support if investors reduce their exposure to technology shares and move money into assets they consider safer. Japanese investors bringing funds back home could also increase demand for the currency.

Barclays estimated that a 10% fall in the S&P 500 from its peak could push the dollar towards 155 yen, while a 20% decline could put it around 152 yen.

The euro gained 0.34% against the yen to 175.43, recovering slightly after losing about 1.5% since late last week.

The Australian dollar fell to $0.6662, its weakest level since January, after employment in Australia declined for a second consecutive month in October. The country’s unemployment rate also rose to a five year high.

The figures strengthened expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia may have finished raising interest rates. UBS economist George Tharenou brought forward his forecast for the first rate cut to August next year from November and increased his projection for the easing cycle from two cuts to three.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Investors will be watching US inflation data and further comments from Federal Reserve officials for indications of whether another interest rate increase is likely.

The direction of global technology shares and international investment flows could also affect demand for the dollar. In Australia, attention will turn to whether further weakness in employment leads the central bank to begin cutting rates next year.

BOTTOM LINE

The dollar’s slight decline on Thursday has not ended its recent rally. Expectations of higher US interest rates and continued foreign investment in American financial markets are sustaining demand for the currency. For businesses and governments outside the United States with dollar payment obligations, a prolonged period of dollar strength could mean higher costs when converted into local currencies.