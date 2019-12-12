Electricity Workers Union Ends Strike after One Day Action

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its strike action embarked upon on Wednesday to draw the federal government’s attention to the plight of its members.

Following a meeting with officials of the federal government, the union accepted to discontinue the one-day-old strike action.

According to the National President of NUEE, Comrade Joe Ajaero who confirmed the outcome of the meeting to THISDAY, the workers’ grievances were conclusively addressed.

He said that all the concerns of the union and its members were addressed at the talks which lasted till the wee hours of today.

“ We have concluded deliberations and all issues were addressed but we are awaiting implementation.

Meanwhile, our strike action is suspended,” Ajaero said.

Following the expiration of the 21 days ultimatum issued by NUEE to the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, to implement their demands, and the failure of the minister to dialogue with the union before the ultimatum which lapsed midnight Tuesday, a nationwide blackout was imminent as electricity workers began indefinite strike Wednesday morning.

The strike action led to the shutting down of most of the offices of Distribution Companies (Discos) across the country.

Source: THISDAY