Eko Disco CEO Rekhiat Momoh Retires Following Majority Takeover

Rekhiat Momoh has announced her retirement as Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo), following the acquisition of a 60 per cent majority stake in the utility by Transgrid Consortium.

The development, disclosed in a statement made available to PUNCH Online on Monday, brings to an end Momoh’s 33-year career with the company and marks a transition period for Eko DisCo under its new majority ownership.

During her tenure, Eko DisCo operated within the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) framework while expanding the deployment of data-driven and digital systems across its network. The company implemented loss-reduction strategies aimed at lowering Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses, alongside infrastructure upgrades designed to improve operational efficiency and financial performance.

Under Momoh’s leadership, Eko DisCo also expanded its participation in the National Mass Metering Programme, installing hundreds of thousands of smart meters across its franchise area. The initiative was targeted at reducing estimated billing and closing the metering gap.

The company further rolled out “Band A” service level agreements for selected industrial and residential clusters, aligning hours of electricity supply with tariff structures applicable to customers within those categories.

Her tenure coincided with the implementation of the Electricity Act 2023, which significantly altered Nigeria’s electricity regulatory landscape. In response, Eko DisCo undertook structural preparations to operate under both the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Beyond operational reforms, the utility expanded its digital customer service platforms, enabling real-time fault reporting and electronic payment options to improve customer experience.

In her farewell address to staff, Momoh described her time as CEO as a collective achievement.

“Serving as your CEO has been the greatest privilege of my professional life,” she said. “Together, we have navigated change, overcome challenges, seized opportunities and built an institution that stands strong, respected and future-ready.

“Any success attributed to my tenure is, in truth, the result of the collective commitment, integrity and excellence each of you has brought to your work every day.”

She also expressed confidence in the company’s future under new leadership, noting that “the foundation is solid, the vision is clear, and the future is bright.”

Momoh was confirmed as substantive Chief Executive Officer in November 2025. At the time, the Board Chairman, Mr Oritsedere Otubu, said the decision reflected the board’s confidence in her leadership and track record.

“The confirmation reflects our confidence in the consistency of results delivered under Mrs Momoh’s leadership,” Otubu was quoted as saying. “She has demonstrated a disciplined approach to governance, operational planning and market engagement. This continuity supports our broader goal of building a financially sustainable and service-focused distribution business.”

He described her as a leader with strong operational discipline and strategic insight, adding that her appointment enabled the company to consolidate recent operational milestones.

Momoh’s retirement comes as Eko DisCo prepares to enter a new phase of operations under its new majority owners, closing a significant chapter in the utility’s corporate history.