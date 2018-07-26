Ekiti Lawmakers Raise Alarm over Deployment of Armed Security Personnel to Premises

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has raised the alarm over what it called ‘strange deployment of heavily armed policemen’ to the premises of the House.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Kola Oluwawole, who briefed newsmen in Ado Ekiti this morning, said the heavily armed policemen were deployed around 9pm on Wednesday.

Oluwawole, who addressed newsmen in company of 17 other members accused members who defected to All Progressives Congress(APC) prior to the governorship election as responsible for the act.

The Speaker said the defected lawmakers allegedly forged a letter purportedly written by the Clerk, Mr. Tola Esan, and addressed to thePolice Commissioner, Mr. Bello Ahmed , calling for deployment when such was unwarranted.

He drew the attention of the public to the antics of the opposition and their alleged resolve to cause confusion in the Assembly.

The Assembly members ordered indefinite closure of the House pending the time security will be restored.

Details Later