NNPC Set to Create 5 million Jobs

At least five million jobs would soon be created to reduce unemployment in Nigeria, says the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Group Managing Director of the oil firm, Maikanti Baru, said in a lecture on Wednesday that the need to mitigate energy insecurities had awakened the worthwhile benefits to developing the renewable energy sector.

He spoke at the 12th Mechanical Engineers Distinguished Lecture organised by the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers in Abuja.

Baru said, ”In Nov. 2017, the corporation signed an MoU with the Ondo State government to establish a 65 million-litre Biofuel plant in Okeluse. The plant and other associated products such as cassava feedstock production will create at least one million direct and indirect jobs.

”By Dec. 2017, the NNPC and the Benue State government had an agreement for the proposed Biofuel plant. Upon completion, the plant is projected to generate about one million direct and indirect jobs. Benue has since donated the land for that project.

”Early in March, we also signed MoU to set up a Biofuel plant and refinery in Kogi state. The project will create over two million jobs.

” In Nov. 2017, a MoU was signed between the NNPC and Kebbi State for the establishment of a refinery and Biofuel plant. The 20,000 hectare project will use sugarcane as feedstock, create over a million jobs across the value chain.

”This would facilitate diversification of NNPC business opportunities and increase domestic sugar production.”