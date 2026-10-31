Kwara approves 2026 bursary, opens application portal on November 2

By Emmanuella Opara | October 31st, 2026

KEY POINTS

Kwara State Government has approved its 2026 bursary scheme for eligible indigenes studying in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Applications will open on Monday, November 2, and close on November 16, 2026.

Applicants are required to register through the Kwara State Scholarship Board’s official portal.

The government said the intervention is intended to ease the financial burden on students and their families.

MAIN STORY

The Kwara State Government has approved its 2026 bursary award for indigenes enrolled in tertiary institutions across the country, with applications scheduled to open on November 2.

The Kwara State Scholarship Board announced the approval in a statement on Saturday, saying Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq authorised the scheme as part of efforts to support students from the state.

The application window will run for two weeks, closing on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Eligible students have been directed to apply through the board’s official website, scholarship.kwarastate.gov.ng.

The board advised applicants to provide accurate and verifiable information during registration and comply with the application guidelines published on the portal to avoid complications.

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development and Supervising Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Lawal Olohungbebe, commended the governor for approving the bursary.

He said the intervention would provide financial relief to parents and guardians while helping students pursue their academic programmes.

Olohungbebe also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to expanding access to tertiary education and improving the welfare and academic advancement of students of Kwara origin.

THE ISSUES

The bursary scheme is intended to provide financial support to Kwara indigenes pursuing higher education in institutions across Nigeria.

The application period is limited to 14 days, making compliance with the registration requirements and submission deadline important for prospective beneficiaries.

The board has particularly emphasised the need for accurate information and adherence to its guidelines during the application process.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Application portal for the scheme will open on Monday, November 2, 2026, and close on Monday, November 16, 2026,” the Kwara State Scholarship Board said.

“a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to educational development and students’ welfare,” Lawal Olohungbebe, Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The application portal will open on November 2 and remain available until November 16, 2026. Eligible students are expected to complete their registration through the Kwara State Scholarship Board’s website within the stipulated period.

BOTTOM LINE

Kwara State has approved its 2026 bursary scheme, offering financial support to eligible indigenes in tertiary institutions. Prospective applicants have a two-week window, from November 2 to November 16, to submit their applications.