Fayemi’s Huge Debt Posed Major Obstacle to Ekiti State When We Assumed Office- Deputy Governor

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has disclosed that the huge debt left behind by Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration had constituted a serious setback for the present government at inception.

He said his principal, Governor Ayodele Fayose, was able to overcome the challenge due to his prudence and administrative astuteness.

Olusola, who has been adopted as Fayose’s preferred candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming governorship election, stated this yesterday while receiving some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who defected to the PDP in Ayetoro Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

The defectors led by a former local government APC Deputy Chairman, Mr. James Afolabi, said they left the party alongside his followers because internal democracy was not at its best practices in the APC

Olusola said: “The past administration nearly ruined the state. They left behind huge debt which Fayose’s administration is offsetting. In fact, this makes governance difficult, but because our governor is experienced, we were able to get out of the logjam.

“In the education sector, we met the sector in comatose and we have been able to revive it through the grace of God. It is worthy of note that Ekiti State came first in NECO in 2016 and 2017.”

The deputy governor added that the defectors would be adopted into the party and accorded the rights and privileges derived by the old members of the party.

The leader of the defectors, Afolabi, further explained that he joined the PDP to get fairness, justice and equity in the party, which he said was lost in the APC.

Other defectors who spoke at the event include, Oluwole Gbenga, who told the gathering that he left the APC for PDP because of developmental projects embarked upon by Fayose’s administration in the state as well as it’s people oriented drives.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Kola Oluwawole, and the lawmaker representing Ido/Osi constituency 2, Hon. Jeje Samuel Abiola, told journalists that the defectors were thrilled by the good works of Fayose’s administration in the state.