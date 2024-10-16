EKEDC Announces Major System Upgrade For Enhanced Customer Experience

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) is pleased to announce a significant system upgrade to its All-In-One (AIO) Vending Platform, aimed at improving customer service and streamlining electricity token purchases. The upgrade will commence on Friday, October 18, 2024, and is expected to be completed by 6 AM on Monday, October 21, 2024.

During this period, customers will be unable to purchase or load electricity tokens. We urge all customers to purchase sufficient meter credits and load them immediately prior to the downtime to avoid any disruption.

“This system upgrade is a major milestone in our commitment to providing the best possible service to our customers,” said Mrs. Rehkiat Momoh, EKEDC’s Acting CEO. “With the new All-In-One Vending Platform, customers can expect faster transactions, easier credit purchases, and overall improved customer service. This upgrade reflects our dedication to continuously improving the customer experience and ensuring our operations remain efficient.”

Once completed, the new system will offer seamless transactions, empowering customers to better manage their electricity consumption both at home and remotely. This aligns with EKEDC’s broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and deliver innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our customers.

EKEDC remains focused on delivering reliable service, and we encourage all customers to stay informed through our official website and social media channels. Our customer care team will be fully operational throughout the upgrade to provide support and address any inquiries.