Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares holidays, tightens security nationwide

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 26, 2026

Key Points

Federal Government declares May 27 and 28 as public holidays for Eid-el-Kabir celebrations

Security agencies deploy nationwide amid intelligence warnings of possible terror attacks

Military, police, NSCDC and FRSC activate heightened surveillance and patrol operations

Main Story

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, while security agencies across the country intensify nationwide deployments following intelligence reports of potential security threats.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement issued on Monday through the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Magdalene Ajani, according to official government communication.

Tunji-Ojo said the declaration reflects the administration’s recognition of the religious and cultural significance of Eid-el-Kabir to Muslims in Nigeria and globally. He urged citizens to use the period for prayer, reflection, and unity amid ongoing national security concerns.

Security agencies, however, have simultaneously escalated operational readiness across several states following intelligence warnings of possible attacks during the festive period. Military formations, police commands, and paramilitary agencies have all announced reinforced surveillance at Eid grounds, highways, and public gathering points.

The Headquarters, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, confirmed that troops had been placed on high alert, citing intelligence suggesting potential exploitation of the festive period by terrorist elements, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) factions.

State police commands in Bauchi, Sokoto, Kogi, Kano, and other states have also deployed personnel to prayer grounds, markets, motor parks, and recreational centres to prevent breaches of public peace.

Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) announced large-scale deployments across Abuja and multiple states, while the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) activated special traffic management operations nationwide.

What’s Being Said

“The Federal Government urges all Nigerians to use this period for prayer and sober reflection, asking for divine guidance upon the country as it continues its pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity for every citizen,” Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Credible intelligence indicates the possibility of isolated attempts by terrorist elements to exploit the festive period to carry out attacks against civilian targets,” Lt Col Sani Uba, Media Information Officer, Operation Hadin Kai.

What’s Next

Security deployments are expected to remain active throughout the Eid-el-Kabir holiday period

Police commands will continue patrols before, during, and after Sallah celebrations

Intelligence-led surveillance operations are expected to be reviewed after the holiday period

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The twin approach of public celebration and heightened security underscores Nigeria’s recurring challenge of managing mass gatherings in a fragile security environment, where festive periods increasingly require full-scale national security mobilisations.