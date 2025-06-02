Eid-el-Kabir 2025: Saudi Arabia Confirms Date, Nigeria Expected To Observe Public Holiday On June 6

In a significant announcement that sets the tone for one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar, Saudi Arabian authorities have confirmed the official sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent. This sighting marks the beginning of the last month in the Islamic lunar calendar, paving the way for the commencement of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the subsequent Eid-el-Kabir festival.

According to a report by Arab News, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia issued the declaration on Tuesday, confirming that Dhul Hijjah will begin on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. As a result, the Day of Arafah—when pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat, considered the pinnacle of the Hajj rituals—will take place on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Consequently, Muslims around the world who are not participating in the pilgrimage will mark Eid-el-Kabir (also known as Eid al-Adha) on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The Kingdom had earlier instructed citizens and residents to observe the sky for the crescent moon on Tuesday, corresponding with the 29th day of Dhu al-Qa’dah, and promptly report any sightings to the nearest Shariah court. With the crescent now confirmed, the sacred days of Hajj are officially set in motion.

In line with the declaration, Saudi Arabia has announced a weeklong holiday for both public and private sector employees to mark the Eid celebrations. Following this precedent, Nigeria is expected to observe Friday, June 6, 2025, as a national public holiday in celebration of Eid-el-Kabir. Although the Nigerian government has yet to release an official statement, the date aligns with both the religious timeline and historical observances.

Is Eid-el-Kabir Recognized as a Public Holiday in Nigeria?

Yes, Eid-el-Kabir is recognized as a national public holiday in Nigeria. It is a day off for the general population. Schools, banks, government offices, and most private businesses typically remain closed during the festivities, allowing Muslim faithful and their communities ample time to perform religious rites, visit family, and partake in feasts.

Below is a timeline of past and projected Eid-el-Kabir observances in Nigeria:

2020 – Friday, 31st July – Public Holiday

– Friday, 31st July – Public Holiday 2021 – Tuesday, 20th July – Public Holiday

– Tuesday, 20th July – Public Holiday 2022 – Saturday, 9th July – Public Holiday

– Saturday, 9th July – Public Holiday 2023 – Wednesday, 28th June – Public Holiday

– Wednesday, 28th June – Public Holiday 2024 – Sunday, 16th June – Public Holiday

– Sunday, 16th June – Public Holiday 2025 – Friday, 6th June – Public Holiday (Expected)

– Friday, 6th June – Public Holiday (Expected) 2026 – Wednesday, 27th May – Tentative Date

– Wednesday, 27th May – Tentative Date 2027 – Monday, 17th May – Tentative Date

– Monday, 17th May – Tentative Date 2028 – Saturday, 6th May – Tentative Date

– Saturday, 6th May – Tentative Date 2029 – Wednesday, 25th April – Tentative Date

– Wednesday, 25th April – Tentative Date 2030 – Sunday, 14th April – Tentative Date

As preparations begin across the country for the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir festivities, Nigerians—particularly Muslims—are advised to stay updated with official announcements from both the National Moon Sighting Committee and relevant government agencies to confirm the public holiday status.