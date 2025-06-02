Strike Threat Weakens As Key Judiciary Staff Unions Back Out Ahead Of Monday Deadline

The impending nationwide strike action announced by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is losing momentum, as key chapters within the federal judiciary system have declared their withdrawal from the industrial action just hours before its scheduled commencement.

On Friday, the national leadership of JUSUN had called on all judicial employees across federal courts and institutions to embark on an indefinite strike beginning Monday, June 2. The proposed protest aimed to demand the payment of five months’ arrears of wage awards, the implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage, and the enforcement of a 25 to 35 per cent salary increment.

However, major federal judiciary chapters, including those at the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and the Federal High Court, have opted out of the strike, following what they described as productive dialogue with relevant government stakeholders.

In a statement dated May 31, Joel Ebiloma, spokesperson of the NJC JUSUN chapter, announced that the staff would report for duty on Monday. He explained that the decision was made to allow the Ministry of Labour and other stakeholders two weeks to resolve pending financial issues with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. “We urge our members to remain at their posts to facilitate further negotiations that could resolve the issues captured in the 2025 Appropriation Act,” the statement read.

Likewise, in a separate release, Danladi Nda, chairman of the Supreme Court chapter of JUSUN, confirmed the chapter’s decision not to participate in the strike “for now.” He credited the move to interventions by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), who is reportedly working to secure the payment of outstanding arrears to judiciary workers.

Nda also issued a plea for patience among workers still inclined to support the strike, assuring them that efforts would continue to ensure their demands are met. The chapter’s communiqué, endorsed by six out of twelve executive committee members, highlighted the lack of formal communication from the national JUSUN headquarters as one of the reasons for its non-participation.

Similarly, the Federal High Court chapter of JUSUN released a statement retracting an earlier strike notice, citing its premature release before any official directive from the national congress. Chapter chairman Samuel Ikpatt clarified that they would await further instructions before taking any industrial action.

The withdrawal of these three influential chapters—especially the Supreme Court and the Federal High Court, which have nationwide coverage—poses a significant challenge to the viability of the planned strike.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether other federal judiciary chapters such as those at the Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory High Court, Federal Judicial Service Commission, and the National Judicial Institute will follow suit.